Asia Cup: Another Shaheen cameo gets Pakistan to 146 after dithering start against UAE

Pycroft is officiating after an apology; UAE bowl well to restrict as Green Shirts look to win and book place for Sunday's India encounter.

Pakistan are batting first after the United Arab Emirates won the toss and elected to bowl first in their much-delayed men’s Asia Cup encounter.

The Pakistan-UAE clash is set to go through on Wednesday after Zimbabwean referee Andy Pycroft apologised to the manager and captain of the Green Shirts after much uncertainty surrounding the fixture in the fallout of the Pakistan-India match last Sunday.

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha, speaking at the toss, said: “For us, we want to play a proper game today, we didn’t play well in the middle overs in the last game — It’s a great day to play a perfect game.

Pakistan had two changes in their team, Haris Rauf and Khushdil Shah are in for Faheem Ashraf and Sufyan Muqeem.

Mid-Match summary by Abyan Amir:

Shaheen Afridi reminds us of his father-in-law again! Another terrific Afridi cameo to end the innings as he helped salvage the dithering innings to reach 146-8 at the end of 20 overs thanks to his big hitting towards the end.

Fakhar Zaman reached his 50 off just 35 deliveries and got out trying to up the rate. The man was the Green Shirts’ sole batter who was dominating the UAE bowlers till Shaheen showed up.

The Pakistani batters made for another sorry showing as the home bowlers kept them in check throughout — barring Fakhar and Shaheen/

Simranjeet Singh was the pick of the bowlers for the UAE as he ended with figures of 3-26 and kept the home team in the match going into the second innings.

Live coverage begins (Refresh for updates every 5 overs)

Overs 15-20 — Pak 146-9

Khushdil departs after a nothing shot — tries to go for a shot but barely manages

Cheers of joy go around the newsroom as Pakistan cross the 127 mark! The Green Shirts have crossed their total from the India match.

19.1 Shaheen launches Rohid for a huge straight six down the ground!

Shaheen was reminding us of his father-in-law again! Another terrific Afridi cameo to end the innings as Pakistan salvages the dithering innings to reach 146-9 at the end of 20 overs thanks to Shaheen’s late fireworks.

Overs 10 -15 — Pak 88-5

12.3: Fakhar smacks Parashar for a huge six straight down the ground — the Man from Mardan is on a mission!

Fakhar reached his 50 off just 35 deliveries and got out trying to up the rate. The man was the Green Shirts’ sole batter who was dominating the UAE bowlers.

Khushdil Shah is the next batter in for Pakistan. The left-handed batter is known for his big hitting down the order.

Simranjeet Singh gets Hasan Nawaz next as the Green Team sinks further.

Overs 5-10 — Pak 67-2

Fakhar has now taken charge after the Green Shirts lost early wickets.

Overs 1-5 — Pak 10-2

Pakistan start their innings with openers Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan out in the middle.

The Green Shirts have lost their first wicket in the very first over as Saim continues to have a poor tournament.

Sahibazada is the next to fall as Pakistan’s woes with their opening batting continue.

Anthems

The Pakistan and UAE Anthems are played as this much-delayed and pivotal encounter finally gets underway.