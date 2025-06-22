World leaders react to US attack on Iran

The reactions range from the UN calling for de-escalation to other nations condemning the attacks.

The reaction of world leaders after US forces struck three Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday ranged from Israel lauding President Donald Trump’s decision to the UN calling for de-escalation and Iran and some other nations condemning the attacks.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Donald Trump, calling Washington’s move a “bold decision”.

In a video message, he said, “Congratulations, President Trump. Your bold decision to target Iran’s nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history… History will record that President Trump acted to deny the world’s most dangerous regime the world’s most dangerous weapons.”

Iran’s Abbas Araghchi calls US strikes a ‘grave violation of UN charter’

“The United States, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the (nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty) by attacking Iran’s peaceful nuclear installations,” Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, said in a post on X.

“The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences. Each and every member of the UN must be alarmed over this extremely dangerous, lawless and criminal behavior.”

In accordance with the UN Charter and its provisions allowing a legitimate response in self-defense, Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people,“ the statement read.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres ‘gravely alarmed’

“I am gravely alarmed by the use of force by the United States against Iran today. This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge — and a direct threat to international peace and security. There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control — with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world.

“I call on Member States to de-escalate and to uphold their obligations under the UN Charter and other rules of international law. At this perilous hour, it is critical to avoid a spiral of chaos. There is no military solution. The only path forward is diplomacy. The only hope is peace.”

‘Recourse to dialogue, diplomacy’ only viable path to resolve crises, says Pakistan

Reacting to the US attacks, Pakistan stressed that “recourse to dialogue, diplomacy, in line with the principles and purposes of the UN Charter, remains the only viable pathway to resolve the crises in the region”.

“We emphasise the imperative need to respect civilian lives and properties and immediately bring the conflict to end. All parties must adhere to international law, particularly International Humanitarian Law,” the Foreign Office said.

Nuclear talks mediator Oman ‘denounces’ US strikes on Iran

Oman, the mediator of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran, condemned US strikes on nuclear sites in Iran, calling it an “unlawful act of aggression”, Oman News Agency reported.

“The Sultanate of Oman denounces this unlawful act of aggression and urges immediate and comprehensive de-escalation,” according to a statement by a spokesperson for the foreign ministry.

“US action risks widening the conflict and constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter,” the statement added.

The spokesperson stressed that “ targeting nuclear facilities — prohibited under the Geneva Conventions due to the severe risks of radioactive contamination — further exacerbates the breach of global norms.“

“International law guarantees nations the right to pursue peaceful nuclear programs under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),” the statement read.

Saudi Arabia voices ‘deep concern’, urges restraint

Saudi Arabia expressed “deep concern” after US air strikes on nuclear facilities in neighbouring Iran.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is following with great concern the developments in the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran, represented by the targeting of Iranian nuclear facilities by the United States of America,” the Saudi foreign ministry posted on X.

Saudi Arabia called for “efforts to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, and avoid further escalation”.

“The Kingdom also calls on the international community to intensify its efforts during this highly sensitive period to reach a political solution,” the statement read.

Iraq warns US attacks on Iran threaten regional peace

Iraq warned that the US attacks on its neighbour Iran’s nuclear facilities threaten peace and stability in the Middle East.

Iraq “expresses its deep concern and strong condemnation of the targeting of nuclear facilities” in Iran, government spokesperson Basim Alawadi said. “This military escalation constitutes a grave threat to peace and security in the Middle East and poses serious risks to regional stability,” he added.

Qatar warns of ‘catastrophic consequences’ after US strikes on Iran

Qatar, host of the biggest US military base in the Middle East, said it feared serious repercussions after US air strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran.

The foreign ministry “warns that the current dangerous escalation in the region may lead to catastrophic consequences at both the regional and international levels”, a statement said.

“It calls on all parties to exercise wisdom, restraint, and to avoid further escalation.”

UAE urges immediate halt to escalation

The United Arab Emirates urged an immediate halt to the escalation to “avoid serious repercussions” in the region following strikes by the US.

It warned that such actions could lead the region to “new levels of instability,” according to a statement from the foreign ministry.

British PM Keir Starmer urges Iran to ‘return to the negotiating table’

“Iran’s nuclear programme is a grave threat to international security. Iran can never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon, and the US has taken action to alleviate that threat.”

“The situation in the Middle East remains volatile, and stability in the region is a priority. We call on Iran to return to the negotiating table and reach a diplomatic solution to end this crisis.”

EU top diplomat urges ‘all sides to step back’ after US strikes

The European Union’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas called for de-escalation and a return to negotiations after the United States carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

“I urge all sides to step back, return to the negotiating table and prevent further escalation,” Kallas wrote on X, adding Iran must not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and that EU foreign ministers will discuss the situation on Monday.

Germany calls on Iran to ‘immediately’ resume negotiations with US

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called for a swift return to diplomacy in reaction to Washington’s attack on Iran, his spokesman said.

Iran must “immediately enter into negotiations with the US and Israel and find a diplomatic solution to the conflict”, Merz said, according to his spokesman Stefan Kornelius.

The German government believes “large parts of Iran’s nuclear programme have been damaged by the airstrikes”, Kornelius said.

Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba calls for de-escalation

While speaking to reporters, Ishiba commented, “it is crucial that there be a quick de-escalation of the conflict.”

“We are closely monitoring the situation there with grave concern,” he added.

Italy hopes for de-escalation in the aftermath of the attack

Italy’s foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, said while speaking to the media, “Now we hope that, after this attack, which caused massive damage to nuclear weapons production and posed a threat to the entire region, a de-escalation can begin and Iran can sit down at the negotiating table.”

‘Ongoing military action in the Middle East is extremely worrying’: New Zealand

“We acknowledge developments in the last 24 hours, including President Trump’s announcement of US strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran, said New Zealand’s foreign minister, Winston Peters.

“Ongoing military action in the Middle East is extremely worrying, and it is critical further escalation is avoided,” he said.

“New Zealand strongly supports efforts towards diplomacy. We urge all parties to return to talks. Diplomacy will deliver a more enduring resolution than further military action.”

Iran’s nuclear missile program is a threat to international security, says Australia

“We have been clear that Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile program has been a threat to international peace and security. We note the US President’s statement that now is the time for peace. The security situation in the region is highly volatile. We continue to call for de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy.”

Mexico calls for ‘diplomatic dialogue’

“The ministry urgently calls for diplomatic dialogue for peace between the parties involved in the Middle East conflict. In keeping with our constitutional principles of foreign policy and our country’s pacifist conviction, we reiterate our call to de-escalate tensions in the region. The restoration of peaceful coexistence among the states of the region is the highest priority.”

Venezuela ‘condemns US military aggression against Iran’

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil, in a statement, said, “Venezuela condemns US military aggression against Iran and demands an immediate cessation of hostilities.”

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela firmly and categorically condemns the bombing carried out by the United States military, at the request of the State of Israel, against nuclear facilities in the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan complexes.“

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel

“We strongly condemn the US bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities, which constitutes a dangerous escalation of the conflict in the Middle East. The aggression seriously violates the UN Charter and international law and plunges humanity into a crisis with irreversible consequences.”

Header image: A banner bearing a picture of US President Donald Trump accompanied by a message, is displayed in Tel Aviv on June 22. — AFP