Trump says US carried out ‘very successful attack’ on three Iran nuclear sites

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday the US military has carried out a “very successful attack” on three Iranian nuclear sites, including the underground uranium enrichment facility at Fordo.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“A full payload of bombs was dropped on the primary site, Fordow.”

Trump added that “all planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors”.

Trump’s announcement came just two days after he said he would decide “within two weeks” whether to join key ally Israel in attacking Iran.

The US move comes over a week after Israel launched wide-scale air strikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities, military sites and private residences on June 13, killing top commanders, damaging its nuclear capabilities and killing hundreds of people. It claimed the strikes are part of a broader operation codenamed ‘Rising Lion’ to deter Tehran’s nuclear ambitions, which the latter has consistently denied, saying its uranium enrichment programme is for civilian purposes.

“There is not another military in the world that could have done this. Now is the time for peace!” he said.

He also shared a post by Open Source Intel that said, “Fordow is gone.”

In another post, the US president said he would address the nation at 10pm (7am PKT) “regarding our very successful military operation in Iran”.

“This is an [sic] historic moment for the United States of America, Israel, and the world. Iran must now agree to end this war. Thank you!” he wrote.

US B-2 bombers were involved in the strikes, a US official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. Earlier today, there were reports that US B-2 bombers — which carry so-called “bunker buster” bombs — were headed out of the US.

Trump did not say what kind of US planes or munitions were involved.

Tehran had threatened reprisals on US forces in the Middle East if Trump attacked.

Iran denies it is seeking nuclear weapons and says its programme is for civilian purposes only. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said last week Tehran was in breach of its non-proliferation obligations for the first time in 20 years.

However, a US intelligence assessment found that Iran was not actively pursuing a nuclear weapon programme and was “years away from producing one”, a report from CNN released on Tuesday said.

Israel, which is not a party to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), is the only country in the Middle East believed to have nuclear weapons. Israel does not deny or confirm that.