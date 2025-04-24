Pahalgam aftermath: National Security Committee meets today as India summons top Pakistani diplomat in Delhi

Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC) — the top security body — will meet today to assess India’s slew of aggressive measures against the country — in the wake of an attack in India-held Kashmir that claimed over two dozen lives — and formulate a comprehensive policy reaction.

Yesterday, India shut borders, downgraded diplomatic ties and, in an unprecedented move, unilaterally announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty over what the BJP government and media claimed — without offering any evidence — was Islamabad’s alleged support for cross-border terrorism. Pakistan has denied any role in the attack and offered condolences for the loss of lives.

Today, Indian media reported that the government has blocked the Pakistani government’s X account in the country and summoned the Pakistani charge d’affaires in New Delhi.

Among the Indian measures it announced yesterday, the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) stood out as the most severe. The 1960 pact, brokered by the World Bank, has endured through wars and decades of hostility. Its suspension, therefore, marked a watershed moment in the already fraught relationship between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

India further downgraded diplomatic ties by closing down the main border transit point, framing the attack as a grave provocation that warranted significant diplomatic, economic, and logistical pressure on Pakistan.

The attack took place in Pahalgam, a tourist hotspot in India-occupied Kashmir that draws thousands of visitors every summer. Gunmen opened fire on visitors, killing at least 26 people — all men from across India except one from Nepal — and injuring 17 others. It was the region’s deadliest attack on civilians since 2000.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened the NSC meeting on Thursday morning to “respond to the Indian Government’s statement”, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar posted on X (formerly Twitter) last night.

The NSC meeting, chaired by PM Shehbaz, will “discuss in detail India’s irresponsible actions after Pahalgam false flag operation”, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

The meeting will be attended by senior civil and military leadership to deliberate upon the “internal and external situation arisen after the Pahalgam false flag operation”, it added.

It will review the response to “India’s hastily taken, impulsive and impractical water measures”, the report said, referring to the IWT.

On the other hand, India has summoned Saad Ahmad Warraich, the top Pakistani diplomat in New Delhi, the Hindustan Times reported on Thursday, citing sources.

India’s PM Narendra Modi has also called for a multi-party meeting with opposition parties to brief them on the government’s response to the attack.

Amid rising tensions, India has withheld access to the official X account of the Government of Pakistan, NDTV reported.

This screengrab taken by an X user in India on April 24, 2025 shows an error upon attempting to access the Pakistani government’s official account. — shared with Dawn.com

Appearing on Dunya TV late last night, Dar lashed out at India’s approach, calling it “immature” and “hasty”.

“India has not given any evidence. They have not shown any maturity in their response,” Dar said. “This is a non-serious approach. They started creating hype immediately after the incident.”

Diplomatic observers warn that the Indian response and Pakistan’s counter-messaging could push bilateral relations to new lows, further widening a rift that has persisted since the 2019 Pulwama-Balakot crisis. The treaty suspension, in particular, risks sparking long-term water disputes, while the downgrading of diplomatic ties could hinder any future de-escalation efforts.

Analyst Michael Kugelman said the attack posed a “very serious risk of a new crisis between India and Pakistan, and probably the most serious risk of a crisis since the brief military conflict that happened in 2019”.

Kugelman called India’s actions “highly consequential retaliations”, highlighting that “in 2019, India threatened to suspend IWT but didn’t follow through”.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office had yesterday expressed concern and condolences over the loss of tourists’ lives. The Indian government had vowed that a “loud and clear” response would be delivered to the attack.

Tuesday’s attack is seen as a setback to what Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party have projected as a major achievement in revoking the special status occupied Jammu and Kashmir enjoyed and bringing peace and development to the long-troubled Muslim-majority region.

Ministers criticise ‘water warfare’ by India

Power Minister Sardar Awais Leghari said suspending the water treaty “in haste and without regard for its consequences amounts to water warfare”.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Power Division, the minister said: “India’s reckless suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty is an act of water warfare; a cowardly, illegal move. Every drop is ours by right and we will defend it with full force — legally, politically and globally”.

Federal Minister for Water Resources Mian Moeen Wattoo said India could not take a unilateral decision on the IWT because it had the endorsement of international organisations.

Wattoo asserted that Pakistan would not succumb to “external pressure and any aggression from the Indian side would be responded to in a befitting manner”, according to a statement carried by the Associated Press of Pakistan.

Aggressive measures by India

The announcement of punitive measures came after Tuesday’s meeting of India’s Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by PM Narendra Modi.

Among the measures, the CCS said the Attari border check post was closed; Pakistanis in India under the Saarc Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) had 48 hours to leave the country, while others could return by May 1; defence personnel at the Pakistani High Commission in India had a week to leave the country and staff at the high commissions would be reduced as well.

“The CCS was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack on 22 April 2025 in Pahalgam, in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed. A number of others sustained injuries. The CCS condemned the attack in the strongest terms and expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for the early recovery of the injured,” Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told a press conference after the CCS meeting.

The statement said: “Recognising the seriousness of this terrorist attack, the CCS decided upon the following measures,” detailing how the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance “with immediate effect, until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism”.

“The Integrated Check Post Attari will be closed with immediate effect. Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before May 1, 2025,” it said.

Additionally, Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the Saarc visa scheme. “Any SVES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under SVES visa has 48 hours to leave India.”

Furthermore, defence attaches and advisers at the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi had been declared ‘Persona Non Grata’ and given a week to leave India.

“India will be withdrawing its own Defence/Navy/Air Advisers from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad… The overall strength of the High Commissions will be brought down to 30 from the present 55 through further reductions,” Misri said.

The statement also said that security forces had been put on high alert. “As with the recent extradition of Tahawwur Rana, India will be unrelenting in the pursuit of those who have committed acts of terror, or conspired to make them possible,” the foreign ministry statement said, referring to a suspect in the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Kashmiri students report harassment, attacks

In the wake of a search operation launched by India yesterday, students from occupied Kashmir have reported harassment and intimidation in other cities, AFP quoted a student association as saying.

Kashmiri students in states including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh were allegedly asked to leave their rented apartments or university hostels yesterday, Jammu and Kashmir Students Association convenor Nasir Khuehami said.

At a university in Himachal Pradesh, students were harassed and physically attacked after hostel doors were broken, Khuehami said.

The students were allegedly called “terrorists”, he added.

“This is not just a security issue”, he said. “It is a deliberate and targeted campaign of hate and vilification against students from a particular region and identity”.

In Uttarakhand’s capital Dehradun, around 20 students fled to the airport yesterday following warnings from Hindu Raksha Dal, a fringe right-wing group.

The students said that the group threatened Kashmiri Muslim students with dire consequences if they did not leave town at the earliest.

‘Loud and clear’ response

Meanwhile, India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh vowed a swift response to those who carried out and planned the Pahalgam attack.

“Those responsible and behind such an act will very soon hear our response, loud and clear,” Singh said in a speech in New Delhi, a day after the attack.

“We won’t just reach those people who carried out the attack. We will also reach out to those who planned this from behind the scenes on our land.” Singh did not identify those he believes are responsible for the killings, but said that “India’s government will take every step that may be necessary and appropriate”.

A hospital list verified by police recorded 26 men who were killed on Tuesday afternoon, when gunmen burst out of forests at a popular tourist spot in Pahalgam, and raked crowds of visitors with automatic weapons. All those killed were listed as residents of India, except one man from Nepal.

Separately, an encounter was reportedly underway bet­ween Indian security forces and suspected militants in the Tan­gmarg area abutting Pah­algam, at the time of going to press.

In a separate incident in Baramulla on Wednesday, the army killed two people after a “heavy exchange of fire”, saying the gunmen were part of an “infiltration bid”, AFP reported.

