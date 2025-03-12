Jaffar Express hijacking: Over 150 rescued, 27 terrorists killed as rescue operation continues in Balochistan

Security forces have rescued at least 155 passengers and killed 27 terrorists as a rescue operation continues into its second day after terrorists hijacked the Jaffer Express train near Balochistan’s Bolan district, state media said on Wednesday.

The unprecedented hostage situation began on Tuesday near the Mashkaf Tunnel, about 157 kilometers from Quetta, when terrorists attacked the Jaffer Express and took more than 400 passengers hostage, including numerous security personnel.

What we know so far:

Train carrying around 450 people, including security personnel, hijacked; BLA claims responsibility

Security forces launch operation, kill 27 terrorists; personnel among 10 dead

155 passengers, including 37 injured, rescued as forces continue military operation with ‘extra care’ due to hostages

Terrorists in contact with their facilitators in Afghanistan, as per state media

Help desk and emergency cell set up for families of travellers

Security forces claimed to have rescued around 155 passengers so far — including women and children — from the attackers, state-run Radio Pakistan reported today, citing security sources.

The security sources added that 27 terrorists had been killed by security forces so far while the operation to eliminate the remaining assailants was continuing.

The report further said 37 injured had been sent for medical treatment.

“The terrorists responsible for the cowardly attack on Jaffar Express are in contact with their facilitators in Afghanistan,” Radio Pakistan further said.

“The terrorists have positioned suicide bombers very close to some innocent hostages. The suicide bombers are wearing explosive vests,” the report quoted security sources as saying.

“In anticipation of possible defeat, the terrorists are using innocent people as human shields,” the report said.

It added that suicide bombers have “taken women and children hostage at three different locations” and that the operation was being conducted with “utmost caution” due to the presence of women and children.

Although hampered by the remoteness of the area, security forces said they had launched a massive operation in the Dhadar area of Bolan Pass to rescue the hostages.

There was no confirmation of the total number of casualties, but officials said that at least 10 people — including the driver of the locomotive and eight security personnel — had lost their lives as the forces engaged in a gun battle.

It was not immediately clear whether these people had been freed as the result of kinetic military action, or were among those allegedly freed by the armed assailants.

The hijacking is a first of its kind event, as terrorists had never attempted to attack or take an entire train and its occupants hostage earlier.

The banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack, and claimed to have taken a large number of people hostage. The group also claimed that they had freed a number of people — including women and children — but these reports could not be independently verified.

An operation to recover the rest of the missing passengers and bring the attackers to justice continued in the area around the Mashkaf Tunnel.

Due to the sensitive nature of the action underway, Dawn.com will not report any critical operational details until the situation has been resolved.

UN, HRCP call for hostages’ release

The developments prompted worldwide condemnations and calls for the release of the travellers taken hostage by the terrorists.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ismail Baghaei strongly denounced the situation, expressing deep concern over the endangerment of innocent civilians.

In an official statement, Baghaei reaffirmed Iran’s principled stance against all forms of terrorism and violent extremism. He extended solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan during this difficult time.

Furthermore, he reiterated Iran’s readiness to provide any necessary assistance to help end the terrorist act and ensure the safety of those affected.

Iranian embassy in Islamabad has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a passenger train in Balochistan, where innocent civilians, including women, children, and the elderly were taken hostage.

The embassy denounced the assault as a cowardly crime against humanity, emphasising that targeting civilians and disrupting vital transportation infrastructure constitutes a grave violation of human rights and international norms.

The United Nations also condemned the incident and demanded the release of the hostages.

“We’ve just seen the reports. We of course condemn any hostage taking, and we call on those who’ve taken people hostage to release them at once,” Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told a press briefing yesterday.

“We’re going to keep following the situation as it evolves,” Dujarric added.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) expressed “grave concern” on the attack in a statement today, and demanded that all hostages be released immediately.

It said the terrorists “hijacked the train after blowing up the rail track and several hundred passengers taken hostage”.

“We strongly urge all relevant stakeholders to forge an urgent rights-based, pro-people consensus on the issues faced by citizens in Balochistan and to find a peaceful, political solution,” the HRCP added.

It asserted that the commission condemned “violence against unarmed civilians and noncombatants by the state as well as non-state actors”.

In a statement carried by PTV News today, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said he was in constant contact with Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti regarding the attack and reaffirmed “every kind of support” from the government to the province.

Naqvi and CM Bugti reiterated their pledge to bring the assailants to an “exemplary end”, PTV News reported.

The incident was widely condemned by leaders, including President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the chief ministers, among others.

President Zardari said the “Baloch nation rejects those who attack and take hostages innocent passengers” while PM Shehbaz asserted that the “beast terrorists” did not deserve any concession.

Following the attack, Pakistan Railways temporarily suspended its entire operations from Punjab and Sindh to Balochistan and vice versa.

Amid the ongoing operation, Pakistan Railways announced setting up a “Help Desk” at Rawalpindi Railway Station for families to seek information about their loved ones onboard the train.

The help desk, which the Pakistan Railways said was in constant contact with the control rooms in Quetta and Peshawar, can be contacted on 051-9270831, 051-9270834 and 051-9270835.

An “Emergency Cell” has also been set up at Quetta Railway Station for information on the passengers and can be reached out to on 081-9201210, 081-9201211, and 117.

The train operation to Quetta has been temporarily suspended, and will be restored after security clearance, Pakistan Railways reiterated.

Quetta Railway Hospital’s Dr Hasan Naqil told reporters at the city’s railway station earlier today that 57 passengers had been shifted to the provincial capital after being rescued.

He added that 23 of them were residents of Balochistan’s Mach and Sibi districts, and that a relief train was to depart for Mach after getting security clearance.

“We do not have any information about the dead and the injured,” the doctor told reporters earlier today. He highlighted that the route where the train was stopped was a harsh terrain and “accessing it was difficult”.

‘God saved us’: Rescued people recall details of attack

“God saved us,” one elderly rescued man told media earlier today at the Quetta railway station, where passengers were brought from Mach after being recovered.

“God will help but [right now] the situation is not good,” the distraught man added.

Recounting the attack, he said a “[rocket] launcher” hit the train’s engine, after which gunfire began. “There were launchers and such [huge] explosions,” the man said, tilting his face upwards to describe the scale of the attack.

A rescued woman speaks to media at Quetta railway station on March 12, 2025. — screengrab from video via Abdullah Zehri

An elderly woman accompanying him echoed the same sentiments, saying: “God has saved us […] May God destroy them (terrorists).”

“We were anxious, we started sweating […] I told my husband ‘let’s leave quickly’,” the woman added.

She recalled that the couple walked to a nearby railway station, from where a cargo train took them to Mach. “It was very unlikely that we would have been saved,” the elderly woman added.

Mohammad Ashraf, a rescued passenger going from Quetta to Lahore, speaks to media at Quetta railway station on March 12, 2025. — screengrab from video via Abdullah Zehri

Mohammad Ashraf, another rescued passenger who was going from Quetta to Lahore, when asked if he saw any people dying during the attack, said he saw “at least six or seven” travellers losing their lives.

“[…] no one was looking anywhere or speaking to each other. Everyone was quiet because of fear,” the elderly man told reporters.

“When they separated the ladies and us elderly at one side and told us ‘you can go’, we walked approximately 7-8km to the Paneer station,” Ashraf recalled.

“There was gunfire [but] God protected us,” said another rescued man, according to a video making rounds on social media. He thanked soldiers and Frontier Constabulary personnel for bringing them back to a railway station after the rescue.

Operation being executed with ‘extra care’

According to Imran Hayat, the Railways Divisional Superintendent (DS) in Quetta, ten people — including the driver of the locomotive and eight security personnel — had lost their lives.

Security officials said that the rescue operation was being executed with extra care, due to the presence of hostages in the terrorists’ captivity.

By late Tuesday night, 104 passengers who were recovered were shifted to the nearby Paneer railway station, including 58 men, 31 women and 15 children. A relief train had evacuated them to nearby Mach station, while efforts are underway for the safe recovery of the remaining passengers.

Railway officials said that around 750 passengers were booked to travel in the Jaffar Express, but the train left Quetta with around 450 people onboard.

Sources said that over 200 security personnel were also travelling on the same train.

Soldiers secure Mach railway station after Pakistani security forces freed some passengers following a security operation against armed militants who ambushed the train in the remote mountainous area, in Mach, Balochistan on March 12, 2025. — AFP

According to the government’s statement, an emergency has been imposed at the Sibi hospital, while ambulances and security forces were on their way to the site of the incident.

“The scale of the incident and the possibility of terrorist elements are being determined. The Balochistan government has ordered that emergency measures be taken, and all institutions remain active,” Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry told Geo News last night that many people had been taken off the train and were being used as human shields by the terrorists.

The state minister said security forces were treading carefully because of the lives involved, saying that the operation was still underway.

Attack near tunnel

Railway officials said the train left Quetta for Peshawar around 9am, with 450 passengers in nine bogies. Around 1pm, they received information that the train had come under attack between the Paneer and Peshi railway stations, near Railway Tunnel No 8, located near Mashkaf.

The Mashkaf Tunnel is located around 157 kilometres from Quetta and approximately 21km from Sibi.

The Mashkaf Tunnel is part of a series of tunnels, located around 157km from Quetta and approximately 21km from Sibi. — Map by DawnGIS/N

Although the Quetta-Jacobabad N65 highway and the railway line run mostly side-by-side through the Bolan region, they diverge near the town of Mashkaf.

From here, the railway line takes a more direct path, cutting through the mountains and running along the Bolan River, rejoining the main road near Mach.

The Mashkaf Tunnel is located in a very isolated part of the area, with the nearest station located at Pehro Kunri. The next stop on the line towards Quetta is the stop at Paneer, just short of the Paneer Tunnel.

“Armed men fired rockets at the locomotive and opened fire, which caused the train to stop. The driver of the locomotive was seriously injured,” officials said, adding that a heavy exchange of fire took place between security personnel and the attackers.

Reports suggest that the attackers martyred a number of security personnel and hijacked the train. They then started checking passengers’ identities and took some passengers hostage before they fled.

Sources said that a large group of armed attackers, carrying automatic weapons and rocket launchers, were sheltered in the mountains. They also damaged the railway line with explosives.

“According to security sources, terrorists split into small groups due to security forces’ operation. Injured passengers have been shifted to nearby hospital while additional security squads are taking part in the operation in the area,” reports aired on state media said.

Additional input from Amin Ahmed

