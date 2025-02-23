Champions Trophy: Hardik out cheaply as India require 21 runs from 10 overs

Kohli hits fourth 50 against Pakistan in an ODI; 30 overs conclude.

Listen to article 1x 1.2x 1.5x

Pakistan have set a target of 242 runs in their Champions Trophy match against arch-rivals India in Dubai on Sunday.

Match summary by Abyan Amir: At the 40-over mark, there is one point to be made: Kohli’s done a Kohli, whereas Pakistan couldn’t pull off a Pakistan. It’s been more of the same misery with a below-par total being chased by India with Kohli scoring the bulk of the runs. The pitch certainly had enough spice in it to potentially make this a difficult chase for India, despite the lack of runs on the board. The complication of selecting a 15-man squad for completely different conditions in Pakistan and the UAE in a tournament that Pakistan are hosting is glaring. To add to the agony, they had only one front-line spinner in this match as opposed to India’s three.

Live coverage (refresh for updates)

Over 41 — Ind -

Over 40 — Ind - 223/4

Shaheen was welcomed onto the crease by Hardik Pandya with a boundary, who danced down the crease and dispatched the pacer over cover with disdain. The pacer dismissed the all-rounder on the last ball of the over, bringing the Indian chase to 223 for the loss of four wickets after forty overs.

Over 39 — Ind - 215/3

Khushdil replaced Abrar, who had completed his quota for the day. Iyer continued with the attack and dispatched the spinner over his head for a boundary. However, he was dismissed by the off-spinner on the next delivery after Imam caught a blinder at cover. Six runs came from it as India’s chase reached 215 for the loss of three wickets.

“How can you take a catch like that when you’ve dropped sitters like Pakistan have all day,” Alex Hartley, former England bowler, on BBC Radio 5 Sports.

My trust in Google has been restored, unfortunately.

Over 38 — Ind - 209/2

Haris continued with his seventh over as it became painful to watch, the inevitability of another humbling awaited the Pakistan team. Eight runs came off the 38th over as India’s chase reached 209 for the loss of two wickets.

“Virat Kohli can get to 100 here. That’s almost the last bit of interest in this game,” Daniel Norcross, special commentator, on BBC Radio 5 Sports.

India’s Virat Kohli plays a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

Over 37 — Ind - 201/2

Iyer completed his fifty in the 37th over by Abrar. A wonderful innings from the batter who stuck around beside the Indian great after the Blue Team lost early wickets. Only a single from it brings India’s chase to 201 for the loss of two wickets.

Iyer’s 50: According to ESPN Cricinfo, it really is a walk in the park. No more question marks.

Over 36 — Ind - 200/2

Haris replaced Naseem and was pulled by Kohli on one knee for a boundary on the fifth delivery of the over. 11 runs came from the 36th over with India requiring 42 runs on 82 balls to win.

And now, let’s segue into some humour.

Why did the Pakistani batsman bring a snorkel to the match?

Because with that sinking score, he figured he’d be diving into the deep end!

“You’re not going to win a tournament in the subcontinent with one spinner. They knew what the conditions were going to be like and they haven’t picked the right team.

Pakistan have just been pedestrian today,“ reiterated Ramiz Raja on BBC.

Over 35 — Ind - 189/2

Abrar bowled his ninth over of the innings and conceded four runs, bringing India’s chase to 189 for the loss of two wickets after 35 overs.

Cricket fans watch a live broadcast of the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Pakistan in Dubai, on a big screen at a park in Rawalpindi on February 23, 2025. — AFP

Over 34 — Ind - 185/2

Naseem was brought back into the attack for the 34th over and not a lot changed for the Indian side as they comfortably trodded along against what was now seeming to be an excellent batting pitch. Six runs came from it as India’s chase reached 185 for the loss of two wickets.

ESPN Cricinfo: Both Kohli and Iyer are starting to play their shots now. They aren’t afraid of what would happen if one of their risks don’t come off because a) they have batting depth and b) this chase is almost done.

“What was strange is how the squad was selected by Pakistan. Just the one spinner,” Ramiz Raja on BBC Radio 5 Sports.

India’s Virat Kohli in action. — Reuters

“It’s a sea of blue, we’re badly outnumbered,” says a Pakistani fan in the stadium amid chants of victory.

And now the vuvuzelas are out. That annoying sound was once the bane of football fans in the World Cup. It now rings in Pakistan’s defeat at the hands of India.

Over 33 — Ind - 179/2

Abrar was brought back into the attack by Rizwan in the 33rd over, giving away four runs in his eighth over. Indian batters were comfortable with rotating the strike against the spinner, bringing the Indian chase to 179 for the loss of two wickets.

India’s Shreyas Iyer (L) plays a shot as Pakistan’s wicketkeeper captain Mohammad Rizwan watches during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23. — AFP

Over 32 — Ind - 175/2

Abrar is back into the attack, but has Rizwan waited too long to reintroduce him into the attack? It certainly seems so at this point.

Khushdil was also introduced with a boundary between point and cover by Iyer who continued his onslaught. A double and a single ends the 32nd over adding seven runs to India’s chase which was at 175 for two after the loss of two wickets.

Over 31 — Ind - 168/2

Salman Ali Agha was brought into the attack by the Pakistani skipper and was lofted over the mid-wicket boundary as the Indian batters started toying around with the bowlers. Two singles from it end the 31st over. bringing India’s chase to 168 for the loss of two wickets.

Pakistan’s Salman Agha falls on the ground while fielding the ball during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

Overheard in the newsroom: “The only way we can win now is if India declares their innings.”

Over 30 — Ind - 160/2

According to BBC, Virat Kohli averages 55.69 against Pakistan in ODIs. No India player with 500 plus runs in the format against Pakistan averages more.

It’s men against boys at the moment as Iyer dispatched Khushdil for two boundaries before he chipped it just above Saud who couldn’t jump high enough to grab it. Another missed opportunity for Pakistan as 10 runs come from the 30th over to bring the chase to 160 for the loss of two wickets.

India’s Virat Kohli watches the ball after playing a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23. — AFP

Overheard in the newsroom: “Where are our fielders? It looks like no one’s there to stop the ball.”

Over 29 — Ind - 150/2

Shaheen was welcomed back into the attack by Kohli who walked out of the crease, chipping the ball over mid-on for a boundary. Two doubles and two singles from the 29th over bring the Indian chase to 150 for the loss of two wickets.

A seemingly content calm has settled on the stadium as even the Indian fans seem to know the end is nigh.

“This is pretty pedestrian from Pakistan. They need to have the want to win,” Ramiz Raja on BBC Radio 5 Sports.

Analysis by Dawn sports correspondent Mir Shabbar Ali: We don’t have enough runs to defend so probably that’s why Rizwan hasn’t gone for an attacking field.

Over 28 — Ind - 140/2

Khushdil continued with what seems like a walk in the park for the Blue Team as they kept the scoreboard ticking, adding four runs to the Indian total in the 28th over, taking the chase to 140 for the loss of two wickets.

“You look at Virat Kohli and you know why he’s such a great player. It’s the big shots followed by a single followed by reading the situation, rising to the situation. He’s not cocky or selfish either. He does what’s best for the team.

Playing Pakistan is all about controlling your nerves and he does it perfectly. It takes another kind of mental high to successfully chase like he does,“ former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja on BBC.

There is a thin thread of hope…

Over 27 — Ind - 136/2

Cometh the hour, cometh the man! Kohli brought up his half century in the 27th over with a boundary over covers, cementing his reputation as a particularly adept batter against Pakistan. Four singles and a boundary ends the 27th over with India’s chase at 136 for the loss of two wickets.

“Virat Kohli continues to be a thorn in the side for Pakistan,” Aatif Nawaz, special commentator, on BBC Radio 5 Sports.

Over 26 — Ind - 128/2

Khushdil replaced Abrar, starting his third over trying to dry up the runs for the Indian side who scored only two off the over bringing the Indian chase to 128 for the loss of two wickets.

Over 25 — Ind - 126/2

Naseem was brought back into the attack conceded only two runs, bringing the Indian chase to 126 for two after 25 overs.

Pakistani fans in the stands are quiet. And even the bowlers seem to be looking down more. One imagines the bowlers would be thinking: “Why do we have to bat and ball?”

“What Abrar Ahmed has done really well is just kept the stumps in play. Every delivery is at the stumps, someone else needs to follow suit,” says Alex Hartley, former England bowler, on BBC Radio 5 Sport.

Pakistan cricket fans watch a live broadcast of the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India in Dubai, on a television set inside a house in Peshawar on February 23. — AFP

Over 24 — Ind - 124/2

Abrar bowled another good over, giving away only a single as Indian batter took minimal risk for what seems to be a below-par score. India’s chase reached 124 for the loss of two wickets after 24 overs.

India’s Virat Kohli plays a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23. — AFP

When we asked our resident cricket expert in the newsroom what Pakistan needs, the answer was: “Wickets. Multiple. And fast.”

Over 23 — Ind - 123/2

Shreyas pulled Haris for a boundary in front of square, ruining what had been a very good over until that point. Five runs came from it as India’s chase reached 123 for the loss of two wickets after 23 overs.

India’s Shreyas Iyer avoids a bouncer during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

Over 22 — Ind - 118/2

“The required rate is so low that India don’t have to take any risks,” special commentator Daniel Norcross on BBC Radio 5 Sport.

Abrar kept bowling from the other end as Pakistan kept searching for wickets. The spinner gave away three runs in the 22nd over to bring India’s total to 118 for the loss of two wickets.

Over 21 — Ind - 115/2

ESPN Cricinfo: In the last ball of the 21st over, after completing a quick single, Virat Kohli stops the throw coming in with his hand. Strictly speaking, that’s obstructing the field.

Shreyas Iyer and Kohli looked to continue the onslaught as Kohli hooked Rauf for a boundary down the fine leg, taking two singles from the over. India’s chase reached 115 for the loss of two wickets after 21 overs.

India’s Shreyas Iyer in action. — Reuters

Over 20 — Ind - 109/2

Abrar continued from the other end and conceded only two runs in the 20th over, bringing India’s chase to 109 for the loss of two wickets.

Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed falls on the ground while fielding the ball during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23. — AFP

Over 19 — Ind - 107/2

Rauf was brought back into the attack by Rizwan in search of wickets. However, the Indian batters did not stop the rotation of strike getting five runs from the over, taking India’s chase to 107 for two after 18 overs.

ESPN Cricinfo: How did that spin so far? How did that spin so fast? A carrom ball from hell. Game on.

Over 18 — Ind - 102/2

100 runs came up for india in the 18th over as Abrar started his fourth over. The leggie dismissed Gill on the third delivery of his over, spinning it from outside the the line of the leg stump. A peach of a delivery from the youngster to dismiss a settled Gill, who fell four short of his half-century. Three runs came off it as India ended the 18th over with chase at 102 for the loss of two wickets.

View this post on Instagram

Abrar Ahmed bids farewell to Gill with the side eye. — Getty Images

India targeted the powerplay to get quick runs upfront and batting initially under lights in Dubai is easier as well as the ball comes on the bat better. The scoring rate has now come down with the introduction of spin with just 12 runs coming off the last 3 overs.

India’s Virat Kohli watches the ball after playing a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23. — AFP

Analysis by Abdul Sattar Abbasi: Gill and Kohli look like they haven’t even broken a sweat. This superlative display of batting shows India are on a completely different level and, to me at least, are an easy favourite to win the Champions Trophy. Pakistan need to go back to the drawing board and introspect. How did the two countries drift so far apart in cricket skill?

Over 17 — Ind - 99/1

They continued with happily getting down the other end, taking a single on each of the six deliveries ending the over with India’s chase at 99 for the loss of one wicket after 17 overs.

India’s Virat Kohli runs to reach the crease during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23. — AFP

Over 16 — Ind - 93/1

Gill and Kohli comfortably rotated strike against Abrar with the spinner conceding four runs in his third over. India’s chase reached 93 for three after 16 overs.

“When you watch Pakistan, you watch them and think they are a pretty decent team. They play some really good cricket and it looks like they could compete. When it comes to the game, the difference between the two sides is huge. India are a world-class team.

Pakistan just haven’t shown any fight today. India have felt more busy out there today, finding the ones and twos and finding the boundary more often,“ Alex Hartley, former England bowler, on BBC Radio 5 Sport.

Over 15 — India - 89/1

Khushdil Shah replaced Haris and conceded only two runs from the over, a good over from the off spinner. India’s chase reached 89 for one after 15 overs.

Abrar, the mystery spinner could be a tricky customer for Virat to deal with, who has been out to legspin in each of the five last matches that he has faced such bowling. That’s five dismissals for 21 runs in the last 46 balls of legspin he has faced in ODIs, as per ESPNCricinfo.

India’s Virat Kohli plays a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23. — AFP

Analysis by Dawn sports correspondent Mir Shabbar Ali: India have all but taken away the game from Pakistan. There is no pressure whatsoever on them and desperate attempts to take wickets by Pakistan have been dispatched with class by Shubman Gill after Rohit Sharma’s departure. His dropped catch was an insult to Pakistan’s injury as the hosts face an early exit from the tournament.

Over 14 — Ind - 87/1

The batters were comfortable rotating strike against Abrar. However, the spinner came back to bowl three dot balls to end the over on three runs. The Indian chase reached 87 for the loss of one wicket after over 14.

Over 13 — Ind - 84/1

Kohli became the fastest man to 14,000 in the ODI format, the fastest in the history of the Game, bringing up the feat with a beautiful punch through cover to the continuing Haris. The pacer was then carved through the covers by the Indian great on the last ball of the over to bring up 14 runs from the over, bringing India’s chase to 84 for the loss of one wicket after 13 overs.

India’s Virat Kohli (L) runs between the wickets as Pakistan’s Haris Rauf looks on during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23. — AFP

Over 12 — Ind - 70/1

Abrar replaced Naseem as Pakistan tried out their first spinner for the bowling innings. A tight over from the mystery spinner ended after conceding three, with the Indian chase reaching 70 for the loss of one wicket.

“Oh my goodness. A straightforward chance has been put down. Haris Rauf has twice created chances for Pakistan here,” special commentator Aatif Nawaz on BBC Radio 5 Sports.

Over 11 — Ind - 67/1

Rauf replaced Shaheen and bowled a very good over, getting both batters to leak out opportunities from their bat to no avail. Khushdil dropped Gill after the fielder pulled Rauf in front of square, whereas, Kohli was top-edged it to the third man, falling short of Naseem. India’s chase reached 67 for the loss of one wicket after 11 overs.

ESPN Cricinfo: Kohli’s average against Pakistan in ODIs is 53.

Khushdil Shah broke our hearts by dropping Shubman Gill’s catch.

View this post on Instagram

Over 10 — Ind - 64/1

Naseem came back and bowled another good over, conceding only a single from it. India’s chase reached 64 for the loss of one wicket after 10 overs.

Over 9 — Ind - 63/1

Gill then held the pose against Shaheen after dispatching Shaheen for a boundary through covers on the second delivery of the ninth over. He then came down the ground and lifted the pacer over mid-on for a very good looking boundary. Misfields, wides and two doubles bring the Indian chase at 63 for the loss of one wicket after nine overs, 14 runs coming off it.

“India is spoilt for talent with cricket players. There are so many players wanting to take the step up from domestic to international,” says former India captain Suni Gavaskar on BBC Sounds.

Over 8 — Ind - 49-1

Time for cricwhiz, courtesy ESPN Cricinfo: Five times that Shaheen has dismissed Rohit in eight innings across formats. Rohit has scored only 65 runs at an average of 13.

Naseem continued from the other end and gave three runs in the over, taking the Indian chase to 49 for the loss of one wicket. A relatively quieter over since the start of the Indian innings.

Over 7 — Ind - 49/1

“Pakistan need to get Virat Kohli early if they want a chance in this game. He plays so well in a chase,” says Daniel Norcross, special commentator, on BBC Radio 5 Sport.

India’s Virat Kohli watches the ball after playing a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

Pakistan were 31/0 at the end of the 7th over.

Shaheen, keeping it full and straight, was driven for a two on the first delivery of the seventh over. He pulled the length back and was pulled for a four towards midwicket by Gill who is timing the ball beautifully. He then decided to drive the pacer behind his back for a beautiful stroke. Shaheen went full again, finding Gill’s edge, however, it flew past the fielder for the third boundary of the over behind point. India’s chase reached 46 for the loss of one wicket after seven overs with 14 coming off that Shaheen over.

Oops. Google’s live win probability…..

As India nears their 50, one can not help but notice that Shaheen’s delivery was a picture-perfect replica of the one that he bowled to get Rohit out in the Pak-India encounter back in the 2021 T20 World Cup. That ball was part of a match-winning spell with Pakistan winning against India by 10 wickets in their first-ever World Cup victory. Can he replicate those heroics today? Only time will tell.

Over 6 — Ind - 46/1

Naseem started the sixth over as the Indian great Virat Kohli — who normally turns into a different player while chasing against Pakistan — came out to bat. A tight over from Naseem gives just a single as India’s chase reaches 32 for the loss of two wickets.

“Technically, India are so good. They are smart enough to play the situation, Pakistan didn’t do that,” Ramiz Raja on BBC Radio 5 Sport.

Over 5 — Ind - 31/1

Analysis by Dawn sports correspondent Mir Shabbar Ali: Talk about timing; Rohit Sharma was taking it away and Shaheen Shah Afridi turned up with a his signature in-swinging yorker to get the dangerman. This definitely relieves the Pakistan pacers from the fear factor Sharma beings into the game.

Over 4 — Ind - 26/0

Sharma swung his arms against Shaheen, skying it high after a mistimed shot towards cover landed safely and trickled the boundary. The pacer came back with a blinder, knocking back Sharma’s stumps with an inswinging delivery targeting his pads. A wicket and fve runs end the fifth over with India’s chase at 31 for the loss of one wicket.

ESPN Cricinfo on Rohit’s wicket: A scorcher. 143 kph in swinging yorker. That’s Shaheen Afridi’s signature stamped all over this game.

India’s Rohit Sharma is bowled out by Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi. — Reuters

Rohit Sharma is gone! Shaheen Afridi has bowled an absolute peach of a delivery to get Rohit Sharma out yet again. It was full on middle stump and swung in to to make an absolute mess of the stumps, Rohit had no response to that one at all!

After a good start from the Indian side, Sharma and Gill tried to stabilise the innings by rotating the strike on the first three balls. However, Sharma, a naturally explosive batter, couldn’t resist stepping out of his crease and dispatching Naseem for a boundary over long off. An excellent shot from the Indian great. Two singles and three dots with a boundary brings the Indian chase to 26 for the loss of no wicket after four overs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah open Pakistan’s bowling attack. — AFP

India’s Shubman Gill in action. — Reuters

Over 3 — Ind - 20/0

Gill dragged Shaheen on the first ball for an inside age to the boundary, a lucky escape for the batter. He then split the field on the fourth delivery, carving it between the two cover fielders on a full-toss delivery from the pacer. Two fours from the over bring the Indian chase to 20 for the loss of no wicket after three overs.

“There’s more pressure on Pakistan, being the hosts. They’ve got to find something now,” former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja on BBC Radio 5 Sport.

Pakistan’s Naseem Shah reacts during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23. — AFP

View this post on Instagram

Over 2 — Ind - 12/0

Wasim Akram notes that while Shaheen Afridi has learned how to outswing a ball, he isn’t consistent, which is why he is predictable to the batters.

Naseem began his spell from the other end looking to swing the ball both ways. Sharma went after the pacer on the third ball of the over, getting a top edge over the keeper’s head for the first boundary of the Indian innings. He then smashed Naseem behind midwicket, pulling the bowler over the fielder for the inning’s first six. Four dots ended the second over with the Indian chase at 12 for the loss of no wicket.

India’s Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma bump fists. — Reuters

“Naseem Shah is the fast bowler that the Indian batters find the most challenging to play,” says Dinesh Karthik on commentary.

People watch a live broadcast at a shop in Lahore on February 23, 2025, screening the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and India in Dubai. — AFP

Over 1 — Ind - 12/0

ODI number batter Shubman Gill and veteran Rohit Sharma started off the Indian innings and got off the mark with a wide from Pakistan’s first over from Shaheen, identical to the Pakistani innings. Some swing for Shaheen ended the first for India with five dots and a single bringing the Indian chase to two for the loss of no wickets.

Shaheen has been on target in the first over. He found movement and good carry in the first over, the Indian openers have been content with playing him defensively so far.

Shaheen Afridi runs in and bowls the first delivery to Rohit Sharma and he starts off with a yorker that Rohit digs out. The second ball by Shaheen goes away from Rohit who leaves it alone and its called a wide.

As the second over begins, we turn to our robot friend for their analysis:

Should Pakistani fans have their hopes up given the 242-target set by the team?

ChatGPT said: A target of 242 is quite competitive in an ODI setting, and there’s definitely room for optimism among Pakistani fans. Here’s why:

Defendable Total: In many high-stakes ODI matches, a total around 240–250 can put significant pressure on the opposing team, especially if your bowlers maintain tight lines and lengths.

Bowling Execution: Pakistan’s bowling unit has the capability to exploit even slight errors. If they stick to their plan and induce mistakes, they could keep India under pressure throughout the innings.

Fielding Impact: Sharp fielding and key moments from the Pakistani side can also make a big difference in restricting runs.

Match Dynamics: While 242 isn’t an insurmountable target for a strong batting side like India, it’s far from being an easy chase. Every over counts, and momentum can swing quickly in such matches.

So, while the target isn’t massive, it’s challenging enough that if Pakistan’s bowlers deliver and the fielding is sharp, there’s every reason for fans to keep their hopes high.

Innings summary by Abyan Amir:

At the halfway mark, the match is set up for a thrilling second half with Pakistan scoring a more-than-competitive 241.

Saud Shakeel was the top scorer for Pakistan while Hardik Pandya was the pick of the pace bowlers for India, getting Babar Azam up top and then returning to get the well-set Saud out. He was immaculate with his line and length, bowling short of a good length with the odd bouncer to keep the Pakistani batters from scoring.

Khushdil Shah built on his success in the opener against New Zealand in Karachi (where he had scored 69 off just 49 deliveries), this time scoring 38, which included two sixes.

In the second innings, the ball tends to come on the bat better, initially under the lights in Dubai, but on this used wicket, which has not been conducive for shot-making and had spun as well, India certainly have their work cut out for them.

Pakistan will be relying on their front-line pacers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah to get early breakthroughs by getting the Indian openers Rohit Sharma and the in-form Shubman Gill out upfront.

Pakistan will be relying on the mystery spin of Abrar Ahmed and the part-time spin of Salman Agha and Khushdil to keep the Indian batting tied up in the middle overs. Abrar also had a good outing in the opener in Karachi against New Zealand, getting one wicket while giving away 47 runs on a batting friendly Karachi wicket.

He will now be looking to emulate the success of Indian left-arm leg spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who got three wickets including Salman’s. The ball certainly spun for the Indian spinners and the Pakistani spinners will be looking towards that as a net positive.

Pakistan currently have a better record against India in the ICC Champions Trophy, with the scoreline 3-2 in Pakistan’s favour and will be hoping that the evening ends with another W to their name.

Over 50 - Pakistan sets 242-run target

Pakistan were all out for 241 in the last over, giving India to chase 242 runs in their 50 overs. Saud Shakeel was the pick of the Pakistani batters, scoring 62, with skipper Rizwan coming second with 46 run albeit on 77 deliveries.

“It is not an easy pitch to bat on,” notes Wasim Akram.

Over 49 - Pak- 240/9

Khushdil smashed his second six of the innings as he dispatched Shami for a six over over midwicket. Haris Rauf then followed Khushdil, hitting Shami over midwicket. Haris was run out on the last ball of the over as Pakistan tried to sneak in a second run, bringing down the ninth wicket for Pakistan at 240 runs.

Pakistan are moving towards 250, which will be a very decent total to work with.

“Pakistan in danger of being bowled out here. They can live with that though, sacrificing yourself at the end of the innings,” former England bowler Alex Hartley on BBC Radio 5 Sport.

Spectators cheer while watching the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

Over 48 - Pak - 227/8

Rana conceded five runs in the over as he returned into the attack, giving away three singles and a double to bring Pakistan’s total to 227 for the loss of eight wickets after 48 overs.

Over 47 - Pak - 222/8

Naseem was the next to depart as Kuldeep got his third wicket. Shah was caught by Kohli who ran in from long-on after Naseem miscued a drive. Forty-seven overs have passed as Pakistan reached 222 for the loss of eight wickets.

India’s Virat Kohli throws the ball during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

Over 46 - Pak - 219/7

Shami came back into the attack as the tail-enders failed to to open their arms, collecting seven runs from the pacer’s seventh over to bring the total to 219 for the loss of seven wickets after 46 overs.

“These Pakistani bowlers are going to have some work to do later,” says special commentator Aatif Nawaz on BBC.

View this post on Instagram

ESPN Cricinfo: There was a feeling, when Rizwan and Shakeel were batting that they could afford to take a few more risks. But they held back. Pakistan’s captain barely attempted any attacking shot in his entire innings. It had people wondering — including the likes of Ian Bishop on commentary — about whether this team trusts its middle-order batters.

Spectators cheer while watching the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23. — AFP

Over 45 - Pak - 212/7

Kuldeep continued with his spell, as Pakistan struggled to increase the run rate. Six runs came from his eighth over as Pakistan score reached 212 for the loss of seven wickets after 45 overs.

BBC notes: India are one of only three teams to have deployed more spin than pace in this tournament so far — the other two teams are Afghanistan and, perhaps surprisingly, New Zealand.

India’s Kuldeep Yadav (2R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. —AFP

Watch: Shahid Afridi at the stadium

View this post on Instagram

Over 44 - Pak - 206/7

Naseem Shah is the next man in for Pakistan, known for his terrific hitting ability in pressure situations. He will be key to Pakistan finishing well and scoring a competitive score on this sluggish deck.

View this post on Instagram

Rana came back into the attack and Pakistan turned their strategy to damage limitations. Two singles and a boundary off Naseem’s edge end the 44th over with score at 206 for seven.

Over 43 - Pak - 200/7

Kuldeep brought out the magic in his seventh over, dismissing Salman and Shaheen on consecutive deliveries. Three runs from it ends the 43 over with Pakistan’s score at 200 for the loss of seven wickets.

Salman, the inform batter that Pakistan were depending on to get them to a challenging first innings lost his wicket while trying to hit Yadav for a boundary. The ball spun and the leading edge carried to Jadeja who took an easy catch in the 30-yard circle while sliding.

Over 42 - Pak - 197/5

Khushdil slogged Patel over midwicket to bring up Pakistan’s first six of the innings as nine runs came from it to bring Pakistan’s total to 197 for the loss of five wickets. Patel finished his 10 overs after giving away 50 runs and taking one wicket.

Over 41 - Pak - 188/5

Jadeja was replaced by Kuldeep Yadav as Pakistan were happy to comfortably rotate the strike. Five runs from the over brought Pakistan’s total to 188 for the loss of five wickets.

Over 40 - Pak - 183/5

India were racing through their overs as Axar continued from the other end, giving away six runs in his ninth over. Pakistan stood at 183 after 40 overs, losing five wickets in the process.

Over 39 - Pak - 177/5

Jadeja gave away seven runs in the 39th over, with Salman Agha and Khushdil Shah trying to plug the haemorrhaging wickets. As the match nears the 40th over, Pakistan are projected to cross the 250-run mark.

View this post on Instagram

Analysis by Dawn sports correspondent Mir Shabbar Ali: Saud and Rizwan’s departures have been strange. Both playing uncharacteristically rash shots to leave two new batters at the crease all on their own. It kills the partnership’s purpose of reducing pressure and does the opposite instead. They have left too much weight of expectation on Agha’s shoulders now.

Over 38 - Pak - 170/5

Three singles came from this over. The match has turned, as has the batters’ moods. Patel’s eight as Pakistan’s innings caved in under pressure. Pakistan’s score stood at 170 for five after 38 overs.

BBC reports: The India fans are dancing in the stands. Pakistan have slumped hard.

Meanwhile, social media users are reacting well.

View this post on Instagram

Over 37 - Pak - 167/5

Jadeja dismissed Tayyab Tahir in the 37th over to send three Pakistani batters back to the dressing room in four overs. Two singles from it put pressure on Pakistan as the score moves to 167 for the loss of five wickets.

Pakistan have lost three for 11 in the last 13 balls, courtesy ESPN Cricinfo. Ouch.

Pakistan’s Tayyab Tahir (R) is clean bowled as India’s wicketkeeper KL Rahul watches during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

Southpaw Khushdil Shah is the next man in for Pakistan, fresh off a brisk 69 off just 49 deliveries against New Zealand in Pakistan’s opening Champions Trophy match. It remains to be seen if he can repeat his performance from the CT opener. That innings included 10 boundaries and a six.

Pakistan’s Tayyab Tahir (R) is clean bowled as India’s wicketkeeper KL Rahul watches during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

Some stats: Nine wickets for Hardik Pandya against Pakistan in ICC ODI events, joint-most with Courtney Walsh and Ashish Nehra, according to ESPN Cricinfo.

“[Now] 250, 270 feels a long way off,” Alex Hartley, former England bowler, on BBC Radio 5 Sport.

Over 36

View this post on Instagram

Over 35 - 160/4

Overheard in the newsroom: “Saud Shakeel, please don’t hit shots that don’t carry.” Unfortunately he did. And he got out on a delivery by Hardik Pandya. Caught by Axar Patel. Patel is now directly or indirectly linked to two major Pakistan wickets. Six runs came from the over as Pakistan’s score reached 160 for the loss of four wickets after 35 overs.

Analysis by Abyan Amir: Saud falls after getting a half century in this all important encounter, Hardik returns to get him out as he mistimes a pull straight to midwicket. He scored 62 of 76, scoring five sublime boundaries but could not take it deep and score what could have been a maiden century for him in ODIs.

Over 34 - Pak - 154/3

Rizwan’s luck would run out on 46, getting bowled out on a delivery by Axar Patel.

The spinner created another opportunity as Saud launched the ball towards a running Kuldeep, falling just short of the Indian wrist spinner. Four runs and a wicket end the 34th over with score at 154 for the loss of three wickets

Salman Ali Agha is in. Fresh off a cameo against New Zealand in Karachi, Agha is the in-form batter for Pakistan. Since 2024, he has scored the second-most middle-over runs for Pakistan: 325, at an average of 65.00 and a strike rate of 88.07.

View this post on Instagram

Over 33 - 150/2

The 150 comes up for Pakistan.

Hardik was brought into the attack as not a lot seemed to work for the Indian side, replacing Jadeja. The batters rotated the strike comfortably with the partnership crossing the 100 run mark. The skipper took a unnecessary risk on the last ball of the 33rd over, skying the ball towards long on, however, Rana running backwards dropped the Pakistani batter.

“I feel like India would chase down 250. 270 however, it would definitely ask more questions,” Alex Hartley, former India cricketer, on BBC Radio 5 Sport.

Over 32 - Pak - 142/2

Patel came in the 32nd over as India desperately looked for a wicket. Five runs came from it, with Pakistan’s score at 142 with the loss of two wickets. Pakistan look comfortable to take the ahead as the match gets closer to the death overs.

Pakistan’s captain Mohammad Rizwan (L) and his teammate Saud Shakeel run between the wickets during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23. — AFP

So we’re back to our robot analyst!

We asked: What would be a challenging target for India?

ChatGPT said: Based on typical conditions in Dubai and past match trends, a target in the vicinity of 300 runs in a 50-over game would be very challenging for India. In these matches, reaching or exceeding 300 puts immense pressure on the chasing side, especially given Pakistan’s ability to bowl tight spells and exploit any lapses early on.

While India’s batting lineup is strong, such a target would demand consistent scoring, smart running between the wickets, and a solid response to any early breakthroughs by Pakistan’s bowlers. Keep in mind that match dynamics are fluid, so the perceived challenge can shift with every over.

Watch: Breakdown of some desi and not-so-desi cricket terms

View this post on Instagram

Over 31 - 137/2

Saud lobbed Jadeja for a four on the second ball of the 31st, as the southpaw crossed the fifty-run mark. A very important inning from a normally reliable batter in a crucial game. Well played Saud. Pakistan’s score stand at 137 for the loss of two wickets.

Analysis by Dawn sports correspondent Mir Shabbar Ali: A decent half century for Saud Shakeel. The left-hander, a proper product of the Pakistan domestic system, is one of the best players of spin in the country. Playing in the middle overs has eluded him lately, but today he is well-placed to do what he does best. Good so far, needs to make the most of the base he has set for himself and Pakistan.

View this post on Instagram

Analysis by Abyan Amir: Saud Shakeel, the Karachi kid, reaches his fourth half-century for Pakistan in ODIs, a crucial knock coming in an all important encounter. He will be key going forward in targeting the Indian left arm leg spinner Kuldeep and left-arm spinners Jadeja and Axar.

Over 30 - 129/2

Axar was brought in to bowl the 30th as Sharma desperately searched for a wicket. Rizwan and Saud are holding their nerve, mixing caution with some methodical shots. Three runs came from it. Pakistan’s score reached 129 for the loss of two wickets.

“The momentum has picked up. Pakistan could’ve panicked and lost a wicket or two but they held in there. They’re finding direct hits and moving the ball about. They now look pretty decent and are thinking positively,” former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja on BBC Radio 5 Sport. “I think Pakistan need to target 270.”

India’s Ravindra Jadeja in action. — Reuters

Over 29 - Pak - 126/2

It’s now February apparently, as the glacial runs started to come easier for Pakistan. They collected five runs from Kuldeep’s sixth over, ending the 29th over with the score at 126 for the loss of two wickets.

A Pakistan fan waves his country’s national flag during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23. — AFP

Analysis by Dawn sports correspondent Mir Shabbar Ali: After Pakistan’s record ODI chase against South Africa in the recent tri-series, Mohammad Rizwan talked about a certain approach to partnerships; avoiding looking at the scoreboard until he and his partner are set on the crease and setting small targets for the overs to come. It was successful against South Africa in a chase. It remains to be seen how it turns out today while setting a total for India.

Over 28 - Pak - 121/2

Shami was brought back into the attack to stop Pakistan from accelerating, but the batters comfortably rotated the strike, collecting five singles from the pacer’s sixth over. Pakistan’s total was 121 for the loss of two wickets after 28 overs.

View this post on Instagram

Over 27 - Pak -116/2

The scoring rate finally started ticking as Pakistan collected nine runs from Ravindra Jadeja’s third over, bringing Pakistan’s total to 116 for the loss of two wickets. Rizwan heaved the spinner over midwicket twice, collecting seven runs from the first three deliveries as the 27th over ends for Pakistan.

View this post on Instagram

We’ve just learned that whenever Dawn’s sports incharge, Umaid Wasim is travelling (he is) during a Pakistan-India match, Pakistan wins. Let’s see if tradition holds.

Over 26 - Pak - 103/2

Kuldeep continued in the 26th over and was dispatched for two fours — one behind point and the other behind midwicket — by Saud, bringing eight runs from the over. Pakistan crossed the 100-run mark with the score at 103 for the loss of two wickets.

Over 25 - Pak - 99/2

Rizwan scored the first boundary for Pakistan after 48 deliveries, however, the batters failed to capitalise on the over, collecting only another single from it. Pakistan’s score stood at 99 for two after 25 overs.

Analysis by Mir Shabbar Ali: We need to take singles and doubles and we are definitely struggling in that regards. If this goes on for a few more overs, pressure will result in wickets and Pakistan wont be able to capitalise on what Salman, Tayyab and Khushdil may have to offer later on.

Over 24 - Pak - 94/2

Four singles came from Kuldeep’s fourth over as Pakistan waited for a boundary. Pakistan’s score stood at 94 for two after 24 overs.

Analysis by Ahmed Ali: Rizwan and Saud have a good record against spin (at least recently) but it appears India have done their research. By deploying their pacers, the Indians are expertly building pressure on the Pakistani duo, forcing them to take risks whenever the spinners are introduced

Pakistan’s captain Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

Over 23 - Pak - 94/2

Saud split the field on the fourth ball of the Jadeja’s first over who replaced Rana, however, the outfield played its part as the ball stopped just before the ropes, with Pakistan collecting 3 runs. A single from it brought the total to 90 for the loss of two wickets with Pakistan’s last boundary coming 47 deliveries before the end of the 23rd over.

No pressure guys…

Over 22 - Pak - 86/2

India’s Rohit Sharma reacts with Virat Kohli. — Reuters

Four singles came from Kuldeep’s third over as Pakistan’s score continued to trickle in with the speed of a glacier melting in January. Pakistan’s runs stood at 86 with the loss of two wickets with 22 overs gone.

Over 21 - Pak - 82/2

The situation deteriorated from bad to worse as the incredibly slow start continued, both batters looking to protest their wicket from what it seems. Three singles from Rana’s fifth ended the 21st over with Pakistan’s score at 82 for the loss of two wickets.

Pakistan’s captain Mohammad Rizwan watches the ball after playing a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23. — AFP

Over 20 - Pak - 79/2

Pakistan ended the first 20 overs with an alarming number of dot balls: 80 of them, with Pakistan’s score at 79 for the loss of two wickets after two runs came from Yadav who replaced Axar.

As the commentator notes, “Rizwan wants to break free”. One thing to note: the run rate has now dipped below 4.

Pakistan’s captain Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025.— AFP

Pakistan’s run-rate has come down from 5.2 in the first 10 overs to 2.7 in the next 10, according to ESPN Cricinfo.

“There are so many gaps to rotate the strike. Pakistan need to start hitting it about but can’t get too reckless. I think 270 will be a really good score,” Alex Hartley, former England player, on BBC Radio 5 Sport.

View this post on Instagram

BBC notes: The average first-innings score at the Dubai International Stadium is 218, with the average winning score at the ground 258. Pakistan’s highest total at the ground was the 307-7 they made against Australia in March 2019 in a match they lost to Australia by 20 runs.

Over 19 - Pak - 77/2

Rana replaced Hardik as the veteran Indian all-rounder finished an amazing spell of six overs giving away only 18 runs and taking the prized wicket of Babar. Rana followed the pacer wonderfully, giving away only three runs to end the 19th over with Pakistan’s score at 77 for the loss of two wickets.

The run rate is slowing down. At 4.05, Pakistan will not have a defendable total.

View this post on Instagram

Fans watch a live telecast at a restaurant in Amritsar on February 23, 2025, screening the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India in Dubai. — AFP Fans watch a live telecast at a restaurant in Amritsar on February 23, 2025, screening the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and India in Dubai. — AFP

Over 18 - Pak - 74/2

The batters seemed unfazed as the sluggish start from the Green Team continued. Two singles from Axar end the spinner’s third over with Pakistan’s score at 74 for the loss of two wickets after 18 overs.

Over 17 - Pak - 72/2

Hardik continued from the other and kept it very tight, only giving away just two runs to bring Pakistan’s total to 72 for the loss of two wickets after 17 overs.

The ground is a tough one. ESPN Cricinfo notes: “As advertised, this is not a 300 plays 300 game. Aim for 260. Then if you have wickets in hand in the last 10 overs, get to 280.”

Pakistan’s Saud Shakeel plays a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

Over 16 - Pak - 70/2

Saud scored a boundary after 32 deliveries after Sharma changed his bowler, bringing spinner Patel back on. A boundary and three singles end the over with seven runs taking Pakistan’s score to 70 for the loss of two wickets in 16 overs.

Analysis by Abyan Amir: As soon as spin was reintroduced in the form of lefty Axar Patel, the first ball was slapped by Saud Shakeel to the boundary. This was Pakistan’s first boundary after 32 balls.

Fans wave national flags of Pakistan (R) and India during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

Over 15 - Pak - 63/2

Hardik started the 15th over as Pakistan struggled to take singles to keep the scoreboard ticking, but not for lack of trying. The bowlers kept it very tight. Good line and length ends the 15th over for two singles, bringing Pakistan’s total to 63 for the loss of two wickets. The last boundary from the Green Team came more than five overs ago.

The newsroom is quiet as a mouse right now. The tension in the air is palpable, even as Rizwan and Saud appear to be digging in despite the pacers’ pressure.

Pakistan’s Saud Shakeel plays a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

“What can Pakistan do at this stage? At times, playing the ball with positive intent can calm you down. This pause should bring the question up to this pair. The rhythm has gone in this partnership, they look deflated. To win this competition they need to be bossing it. At the moment they are just surviving,” says former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja on BBC Radio 5 Sport.

Over 14 - Pak - 61/2

Dot balls started piling up pressure on the Green Team as India kept their fielding tight, according to Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar. Two singles the Shami over bring Pakistan score to 61 for the loss of two wickets after 14 overs.

Analysis by Abyan Amir: The Indian skipper has turned to his fast bowlers as both Pakistani batters are decent players of spin. Mohammad Shami is back into the attack and has bowled better so far compared to his first spell.

“Pakistan want to keep doing routine stuff, rotate the strike, keep getting runs but they can’t afford to lose anymore wickets,” says Ramiz Raja, former PCB chairman, on BBC Radio 5 Sport.

India’s Hardik Pandya (R) delivers a ball as Pakistan’s captain Mohammad Rizwan looks on during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

Over 13 - Pak - 59/2

Hardik Pandya kept it very tight in his fourth over as he gave away only a single to end the 13th over with Pakistan’s score at 59 for the loss of two wickets.

Spectators cheer during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

Some trivia for you, courtesy ESPNCricinfo: 1,299 runs for Mohammed Rizwan in the middle overs (11-40) in ODIs in the last three years. Only five players have more. Three of the lot are involved in this game, Shubman Gill and Babar Azam being the others.

Over 12 - Pak - 58/2

Shami was brought back into the attack with Saud and Rizwan rotating the strike, taking three singles from the first three deliveries. Shami kept it tight to close the over with three dots bringing Pakistan’s total to 58 for the loss of two wickets after 12 overs.

Meanwhile, here are where the teams stand in Group A.

“This is a critical period where Pakistan can’t afford to hit the snooze button but they also can’t lose anymore wickets. This partnership will have to try and find a rhythm,” Ramiz Raja, former Pakistan captain, on BBC Radio 5 Sport.

Over 11 - Pak - 55/2

Saud and Rizwan tried to rotate the strike after the powerplay but a good over from Hardik conceded just three from it with Pakistan’s score at 55 for the loss of two wickets after 11 overs.

Meanwhile, we asked another question from our robot friend.

What’s the emotional difference between Pakistan and India cricket fans?

ChatGPT said: While both Indian and Pakistani cricket fans share an intense emotional connection to the sport, the key differences lie in how their historical contexts shape the fan experience. Indian fans often feel a sense of pride in their consistent success and vast cricketing infrastructure, while Pakistani fans experience a deeper emotional resilience, celebrating the team’s ability to defy the odds. The India-Pakistan rivalry elevates this dynamic, creating moments of immense passion, pride, and heartache for both sets of fans.

Over 10 - Pak - 52/2

Imam-ul-Haq got caught run out trying to steal a run by Patel from mid off, sending both Pakistani openers to the pavilion. The skipper was next to come to the crease and smashed Kuldeep Yadav — who replaced Patel — for a boundary towards midwicket. Five runs and a wicket from the over brought Pakistan’s total at 52 for the loss of two wickets after 10 overs.

India’s Axar Patel celebrates as he runs-out Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq (bottom) during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

View this post on Instagram

Let’s break the tension shall we? An Indian spinner told a Pakistani batsman, ‘Hope you brought your specs today — my deliveries are so sharp they might just need a close-up!’

India’s Axar Patel (L) throws the ball to run-out Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

Analysis by Dawn correspondent Mir Shabbar Ali: Imam-ul-Haq’s dismissal is a brain fade moment Pakistan and India players are always vulnerable to given the scale of the occasion. This is why it’s said to be a clash that’s played more in the head then on the field.

India edging ahead on the live-win probability after our two back-to-back wickets.

Analysis by Dawn sports correspondent Ahmed Ali: The accumulation of dot balls created a sense of desperation, prompting a rash attempt at a single, which ultimately led to Imam-ul-Haq’s downfall.

Over 9 - Pak - 47/1

Babar got out to a Hardik Pandya delivery on the second ball of the over as he found the batter’s outside edge after getting dispatched for a boundary. Leg byes started Saud Shakeel’s innings as Hardik’s first three balls of his second over went for eight runs and a wicket. Two dots and a single to end the over for 10 runs with Pakistan’s poll at 47 for the loss of one wicket.

India’s Hardik Pandya (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan’s Babar Azam during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

Analysis by Dawn correspondent Mir Shabbar Ali: Seems like India have constructed Babar Azam’s wicket if anything. Presenting him with opportunities to drive the ball through the covers every now and then and probably taking him to a level of overconfidence and complacency. One length ball in the channel and Babar falters. He looked in form, bad time for Pakistan to lose a wicket.

“India are so lucky to have Hardik Pandya. He’s good enough to take the new ball. He’s good enough to take out Pakistan’s main man. He’s good enough to change the complexion of this game,” ESPN Cricinfo on Babar’s wicket.

A few memorable games the last three times India and Pakistan met in Dubai, courtesy ESPN Cricinfo:

T20 World Cup 2021: Pak won by 10 wickets

T20 Asia Cup 2022: India won by 5 wickets

T20 Asia Cup 2022: Pak won by 5 wickets

Over 8 - Pak - 37/0

We see a clip from the players walking onto the pitch at the start of the match, Virat gives Babar an affectionate pat on the back. Good to see.

Patel replaced Rana in the eighth over, however, the flow of runs did not stop as Babar stepped out of the crease to dispatch the spinner for a four over long on. Babar decides to go for it. Lofts Axar above the fielders for a four. Boom! Two more singles from it brings Pakistan’s total to 37 for no loss.

Over 7 - Pak - 31/0

A team member checks the leg of India’s Mohammed Shami (C) as his team captain Rohit Sharma (L) and teammate Arshdeep Singh (R) watch during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

Shami was replaced by all-rounder Hardik Pandya who bowled the eighth wide of the Indian side in the seventh over as the pacers struggled to maintain their line while searching for swing early on. Babar split the field on the fifth ball of the over, bringing five from it with five dots. Pakistan stood at 31 for the loss of no wicket after seven overs.

Over 6 - 26/0

India tightened it significantly, giving just one off the over. Harshit picked up his pace to start his third as he beat Imam’s bat three times. A single from a wide ruins what could have been a maiden over, bringing Pakistan’s total to 26 for the loss of no wickets after six overs.

Analysis by Dawn correspondent Mir Shabbar Ali: Imam-ul-Haq has got scores of 158 (President’s Trophy match for PTV against OGDCL) and 98 (against South Africa in a Champions Trophy match for Pakistan Shaheens) in his last two matches. This is a batter in form at the crease and more importantly fate has done justice to his consistent form at the domestic level since being dropped from the Pakistan side in late 2023.

Spectators sit in partially deserted stands during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

Over 5 - Pak - 25/0

The ball travelled for another chase after Imam chipped it past right mid-off for a double as Shami looked for Imam’s edge outside the off stump. The ball doesn’t seem to be coming directly onto the bat in the early overs as Babar mistimes it to cover on the last ball of the over. Total is 25 for no loss after five overs.

Dawn sports correspondent Mir Shabbar Ali: Pakistan have equalled their powerplay score of the match against New Zealand.

Also, we ran a poll, and the boys in green are the underdogs.

View this post on Instagram

We take you now to our robot friend ChatGPT.

How would you define ‘qudrat ka nizam’ in the context of Pakistani cricket?

ChatGPT: In short, “qudrat ka nizam” in Pakistani cricket highlights how the team’s journey, influenced by talent, unpredictability, and cycles of fortune, aligns with the natural flow of the game itself. There’s always something deeply fascinating about how the game unfolds in the Pakistani cricketing context — often when least expected, reflecting the larger forces at work.

Over 4 - Pak - 22/0

And away we go! Babar Azam hit the first and second boundary of the innings. The newsroom is happy but cautious. We don’t want to jinx it. King Babar, this is your time to shine. A lifetime of monarchy awaits.

Babar in Rana’s second over smashed the pacer for two boundaries through the covers and long on, splitting the field on both occasions. Eight runs from it brings Pakistan’s total 22 after four overs without losing any wicket.

India’s Mohammed Shami bowls during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

“Lovely shot from Babar Azam. Slightly off stump, he just shuffles the ball all the way. This is what I was talking about, finding the gaps and executing well,” says Alex Hartley, former England bowler, on BBC Radio 5 Sport.

India’s Harshit Rana reacts during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23. — AFP

Fourteen runs off 28 balls (including wides) pitched short or short of a length by India today. The seven balls they went full went for 12 runs including the two boundaries, as per ESPN Cricinfo.

Over 3 - Pak - 14/0

Slowish outfield did not help Imam’s timed strokes reach the covers as two doubles bring four from the over with Pakistan’s total at 14 after three overs for the loss of no wicket.

The fans in the stadium are chanting: “India, India.”

“It’s a strange one for Pakistan, they have to put all the criticism at the back of their minds. All the pitches in this Champions Trophy are so different,” says Aatif Nawaz, special BBC correspondent, on BBC Radio 5 Sports.

An India fan cheers during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

Pakistan’s run-rate in the first 10 overs in ODIs since the 2023 World Cup final is 4.7. Only Afghanistan and Ireland, among Test playing nations, are slower, according to ESPN Cricinfo.

Over 2 - 10/0

Indian seamer Harshit Rana began from the other end and gave away four runs in the over, two from Babar’s bat to start the Pakistani batters innings while Imam took a single. Another wide in the over brings the Pakistan total to 10 after two overs.

Today, we’re also going to be checking in with ChatGPT for cricketing input. When so much of the match for Pakistani fans depends on “qudrat ka nizam” (Saqlain said it, not us), we thought why not.

We started with the most obvious question:

Who will win the Champions Trophy 2025 Pak vs India match?

ChatGPT said:

I can’t predict the outcome of the 2025 Champions Trophy match between Pakistan and India, as the result will depend on various factors like team form, players’ performance, conditions, and tactics during the match. Both teams have a rich cricketing history and have produced thrilling contests in the past.

Over 1 - Pak - 6/0

Pacer Mohammad Shami is going to bowl the fist over.

Shami was the pick of the bowlers for India in their last match against Bangladesh, picking up a five-wicket haul.

Imam is on strike. Godspeed team Green. As Shami was charging in for the first delivery, the crowd roars.

Fans cheer before the start of the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

The nerves are getting the better of Shami, as he’s handed Pakistan three free runs through wides.

Imam is off the mark with that cut towards third-man, Babar will now face his first ball of the match.

A fourth and a fifth wide! Shami must be sweating bullets. They the first over is the longest, but we in the newsroom never realised it was literal.

A single from the bat brings Pakistan’s total to six in the over with 11 deliveries.

View this post on Instagram

The national anthems are being played. The guests first, then the hosts. It’s a balmy 31C day, with humidity in the 40 per cent range. The temperature is high, and not least because of the heat that comes with a Pakistan-India match.

Pakistan’s players stand for their national anthem before the start of the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

Pakistan’s captain Mohammad Rizwan (C) and his Indian counterpart Rohit Sharma (R) look on after the toss before the start of the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

Pakistan have one change since their last match against New Zealand, with Imam-ul-Haq replacing Fakhar Zaman as the latter has been ruled out of the tournament after being injured in Pakistan’s opening match in Karachi.

The Rohit Sharma-led side are unchanged since their last encounter against Bangladesh at the same stadium, which they won by six wickets.

India, who refused to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy citing government advice, will be playing all their matches in Dubai and kicked off their Group ‘A’ campaign with a six-wicket victory against Bangladesh.

The rivals last met in an ODI at the 2023 World Cup in Ahmedabad, with hosts India winning by seven wickets.

India know a victory will put them in sight of the semi-finals, while Pakistan are playing for survival in the tournament after their loss to New Zealand in the opener.