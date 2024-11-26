In pictures: PTI supporters rally towards Islamabad’s D-Chowk amid police using teargas

PTI protesters inched towards Islamabad’s D-Chowk on Tuesday for the party’s much-touted power show, with intense tear gas shelling reported as the government reaffirmed its pledge to stop the protest.
The party’s convoys from across the country were en route to Islamabad since Sunday for its ‘do or die’ protest — despite a court order and government warnings against it.
Earlier, clashes erupted between PTI supporters and the police in several cities of the country.
Officials of the Islamabad police told Dawn that during the ongoing protests, the capital police have arrested over 500 local leaders and workers.
Header image: Policemen fire tear gas shells to disperse PTI supporters during a protest to demand the release of former prime minister Imran Khan, in Islamabad on Nov 26, 2024. — AFP
