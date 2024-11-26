In pictures: PTI supporters rally towards Islamabad’s D-Chowk amid police using teargas

Protesters reach the high-security point in federal capital for PTI's much-touted powershow demanding jailed ex-PM Imran Khan's release.

Listen to article 1x 1.2x 1.5x

PTI protesters inched towards Islamabad’s D-Chowk on Tuesday for the party’s much-touted power show, with intense tear gas shelling reported as the government reaffirmed its pledge to stop the protest.

The party’s convoys from across the country were en route to Islamabad since Sunday for its ‘do or die’ protest — despite a court order and government warnings against it.

Earlier, clashes erupted between PTI supporters and the police in several cities of the country.

Officials of the Islamabad police told Dawn that during the ongoing protests, the capital police have arrested over 500 local leaders and workers.

PTI supporters attend a rally in Islamabad demanding the release of Imran Khan, on Nov 26. — Reuters

A PTI supporter gestures after tear gas was fired by the police to disperse the crowd in Islamabad on Nov 26. — AFP

Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, with PTI supporters in Islamabad on Nov 26. — Reuters

PTI supporters gather for a rally in Islamabad on Nov 26. — Umar Bacha

Rangers guard a road near D-chowk on Jinnah Avenue, Islamabad on Nov 26. — Nadir Guramani

A PTI supporter in Islamabad on Nov 26. — Nadir Guramani

PTI MNA Sher Afzal Marwat stands among crowds of PTI supporters in Islamabad on Nov 26. — Umar Bacha

Policemen fire tear gas shells to disperse PTI supporters during a protest in Islamabad on Nov 26. — AFP

Army soldiers and police officers guard a road leading to the parliament house, to prevent an anti-government rally by PTI supporters in Islamabad, on Nov 26. — Reuters

A policeman stands amid tear gas as PTI supporters protest in Islamabad on Nov 26. — AFP

PTI supporters stand beside a burning police checkpoint amid clashes with security forces in Islamabad late on Nov 25. — AFP

PTI supporters climb containers near D-chowk, Islamabad on Nov 26. — Nadir Guramani

Header image: Policemen fire tear gas shells to disperse PTI supporters during a protest to demand the release of former prime minister Imran Khan, in Islamabad on Nov 26, 2024. — AFP