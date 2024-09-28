Auj vocalist Abdul Rehman Sajid parts ways with band

Updated 28 Sep, 2024 World News Day Newsrooms must work on rebuilding readers’ trust. Journalists should build bridges, not divisions, through compassionate, sincere storytelling.

Updated 28 Sep, 2024 Fake encounters Police forces in all provinces must take a strong stand against the culture of encounters, and ensure that LEAs’ personnel operate by the book.

28 Sep, 2024 National wound PAKISTAN has been plagued with the ulcer of missing persons for decades now, leaving countless families in anguish...

27 Sep, 2024 Breathing space PAKISTAN’S last-gasp $7bn IMF bailout approved by the multilateral lender more than two months after an agreement...

27 Sep, 2024 Kurram flare-up A MIXTURE of territorial disputes, tribal differences and sectarian tensions in KP’s Kurram district has turned ...