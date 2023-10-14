Pak vs Ind: Rohit races to 50 as Green Shirts struggle to arrest run rate

India are 126/2 at the end of the 18th over.

India are 126/2 at the end of the 18th over as they chase a 192-run target in their World Cup 2023 fixture in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Pakistan were bowled out for 191 in the 43rd over after their batting line-up collapsed in characteristic fashion in the face of disciplined Indian bowlers.

Situation right now

Even with the dismissals of Shubman Gill and powerhouse Virat Kohli, the Indian chase continues swimmingly. The team showcases intent and confidence, coupled with a skilful display — elements noticeably absent from Pakistan’s batting effort. Nonetheless, the fall of Kohli’s wicket is significant and might just breathe new life into Pakistan’s bowlers. It’s a tough climb, but dare one dream?

Indian innings

17th over

Nawaz replaces Haris from the other end as Pakistan try to get wickets. Indian batters are not concerned about the required rate and not taking unnecessary risks. Only two runs come from it as the Indian chase reaches 118 after 17 overs.

16th over

Sharma expertly cuts Shadab for a boundary through the point region. Accumulating a single and a boundary, India nets five runs from the over.

15th over

The Indian skipper, Sharma, spearheads the charge, hooking Haris for a six over square leg. His batting has been notably belligerent thus far. With an additional double and a single, India collects nine from the over, reaching 111 in their chase after 15 overs.

14th over

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma stylishly brings up his half-century off 36 balls, as leg-spinner Shadab Khan is summoned into the attack. A composed over yields five singles, propelling India past the 100-run mark as the 14th over concludes.

13th over

Iyer elegantly flicks Haris to the fine leg boundary on the first ball of the over. An additional four singles accrue from Haris’s third over, propelling the Indian chase to 96, with two wickets down.

India’s Shreyas Iyer in action. —Reuters

12th over

Iyer authoritatively dispatches Haris for a boundary with the first ball of the 12th over. Accompanied by three singles, the over propels India’s chase to 88, with two wickets down.

11th over

Haris delivers a commendable comeback over, conceding just two singles. As the 11th over concludes, India’s chase surpasses the 80-run milestone.

10th over

Kohli departs, attempting to pull a good-length delivery but sends it straight to mid-on fielder, Nawaz. Shreyas Iyer steps up to the crease, aiming to bolster India’s chase, with the team positioned at 79/2 at the conclusion of the power play.

Pakistan’s Hasan Ali celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India’s Virat Kohli, caught by Mohammad Nawaz. .— Reuters

##9th over

Haris is introduced to the attack just as the partnership sails past the 50-run mark. Rohit, in a display of sheer dominance, dispatches Haris with two soaring sixes in the ninth over, amassing a total of 14 from it.

Rohit Sharma in action.— AFP

8th over

Nawaz is brought into the attack by the skipper, a strategic change in search of a crucial wicket. However, the alteration doesn’t yield the desired effect, as the spinner is taken for eight runs. A skillful flick in front of square sails over the ropes, propelling India to 63 for the loss of a single wicket.

7th over

Afridi is dispatched over the ropes as Rohit expertly hooks a short ball, the brilliant timing sending the ball sailing into a sea of blue. Kohli follows suit, pulling Afridi for a boundary and bringing up India’s 50 in the seventh over. He follows it up with an elegant drive through the covers for another boundary, his indomitable spirit evident in each stroke. After seven overs, the Indian batters are unequivocally dominant, with the chase poised at 54 for the loss of a single wicket. A hefty 15 runs come from Shaheen’s fourth over.

6th over

Hasan delivers a tight over, aiming to build some pressure on the Indian batters. With five dot balls and a single, the sixth over concludes, leaving India’s chase at 39 for the loss of one wicket.

5th over

Shaheen delivers a solid over, only to be marred by Kohli’s masterful stroke play through the covers. With a single and a wide contributing to a total of six runs from it, the two veterans appear to be settling in, eyeing a quick finish to a modest target.

4th over

Rohit Sharma continues the onslaught on Hasan, dispatching the pacer for two boundaries in the over. Eight runs are gleaned from it, propelling India’s chase to 31 with the loss of one wicket.

3rd over

Gill departs after Shadab executes a spectacular catch at point. Pakistan looks visibly surprised by the wicket as the leg-spinner takes a blinder. A mere two runs from Shaheen’s second over brings Virat Kohli to the crease.

2nd over

Gill’s bat produces that sweet sound, evoking memories of the Asia Cup match between these teams. He dispatches Hasan for three boundaries, showcasing the pitch’s batting friendliness. India advances to 22 without losing a wicket.

India’s Shubman Gill watches the ball after playing a shot during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup ODI match between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14. — AFP

1st Over

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have stepped out and have started their chase with aggression and accuracy, paddling Shaheen Afridi across the stadium for 10 runs.

Sharma initiates the Indian chase, dispatching Shaheen off the pads over the square region. His partner Shubman follows suit with a boundary through the covers on the third delivery. The two openers provide a strong start to India’s innings.

“It has been a good World Cup so far, 100 per cent,” said Yadav at the innings break. “I knew where to bowl but the pitch was a little slower. They weren’t doing much so I was just varying my pace and using my variations.”

“The crowd were unbelievable. I was very excited before the game. The atmosphere was crazy.”

Pakistan’s innings

43rd over

Jadeja seals Pakistan’s innings at 191 in the 43rd over after successfully reviewing a not-out decision by the umpire. Three reds, and Haris departs, leaving India with a very doable target of 192. Actor Anushka Sharma is spotted in the crowd, applauding the Indian team’s effort.

Pakistan’s Hasan Ali in action with India’s Ravindra Jadeja before getting caught out by Shubman Gill.— Reuters

42nd over

Pandya delivers an impressive 42nd over, conceding just a single. As Pakistan laboriously attempts to push the score, India is on the hunt to wrap up their innings.

41st over

Hasan Ali departs, skying the first delivery of Jadeja’s ninth over. Pakistan plunges deeper into trouble, standing at 189/9 after 41 overs.

40th over

Hasan dispatches Pandya for a boundary, stepping out of the crease to send the ball over the long-off boundary into the covers. Nawaz attempts a similar stroke but is caught at the long-on boundary by Jasprit Bumrah. The middle-order collapse is now complete.

39th over

Ravindra Jadeja is reintroduced to the attack to bowl the 39th over as India aim to wrap up Pakistan’s innings early. A boundary, courtesy of Hasan Ali’s edge, speeds to the fence. With a single and a four, Pakistan secure five runs in the over, a welcome change after some time.

38th over

A bye and a single contribute two runs in the 38th over. Bumrah, bowling at a brisk pace, troubles both part-time batters with his impeccable line and length.

37th over

Kuldeep completes his spell commendably, conceding 35 runs and claiming two wickets. Yielding just two runs in his final over, Pakistan concludes the 37th at 174/7.

36th over

Bumrah is now starting to exhibit his class, systematically dismantling Pakistan’s middle order. With Shadab the latest to depart, Pakistan is in dire need of bringing some semblance to their innings. The entire mood around the ground has shifted. Bumrah concludes the 36th over, leaving Pakistan precariously poised at 172/7.

Pakistan’s Shadab Khan is bowled out by India’s Jasprit Bumrah. — Reuters

35th over

Kuldeep concedes two singles to end his ninth over, with both part-time batters, Nawaz and Shadab, at the crease.

34th over

After the loss of two quick wickets, the Indian skipper reintroduced Bumrah to the attack. Shadab Khan steps up to the crease following Rizwan, who was cleanly bowled by the Indian ace pacer. The collapse intensifies as Pakistan loses four wickets for just 14 runs, leaving them teetering at 168/6.

33rd over

Kuldeep dismantles Pakistan’s hold on the innings in the 33rd over, dismissing Saud and the incoming batter, Iftikhar Ahmed. Four runs and two wickets in the over bring Pakistan to a precarious 166/5.

32nd over

Three singles from Siraj’s eighth over bring Pakistan to 162/3 at the end of the 32nd over. Saud and Rizwan appear poised to commence the rebuilding effort.

31st over

Kuldeep delivers an excellent 31st over, after which drinks are called. A single from it takes Pakistan’s score to 157 for the loss of three wickets.

30th over

Babar is dismissed, heading back to the pavilion after a superb delivery from Siraj goes past the skipper and into the wickets. A big miscalculation from Babar and a big loss for Pakistan. Saud Shakeel, who is adept at playing spin, walks in at five to conclude the 30th over for Pakistan.

29th over

Babar reaches his half-century, skillfully sending Kuldeep’s last ball through the point region in what had been a solid over up until that point. Pakistan pass the 150-run mark after 29 overs.

28th over

Siraj faced a rough return to the attack, being sent to the cleaners in the 28th over with two boundaries, three singles, and a double, allowing Pakistan to collect 13 runs and conclude the over with their score moving to 144.

27th over

Kuldeep delivers an excellent 27th over, conceding only two runs and leaving Pakistan at 131 for two wickets. Pakistan continues to find their footing in the opening innings of this high-voltage tie.

26th over

Another over of some movement. The two batters are looking to keep wickets in hand for later as they see off Jadeja’s seventh over for four runs. Pakistan are looking to pose a big total.

25th over

Kuldeep makes an appeal after hitting Babar’s pads on the third delivery, which the umpire did not agree The decision is reviewed by the Indian side with the ball going on to hit stumps. Umpires call saves the skipper for now with Pakistan’s score at 125.

24th over

Jadeja bowls a good over with only three runs coming from it. The 50-run partnership has come up between the two batters. Pakistan ends the 24th over with 123 for the loss of two wickets.

23rd over

A boundary and two singles ends Kuldeep’s third over to bring Pakistan’s total to 120 for the loss of two wickets. Rizwan paddles the leggie for a boundary on the fourth delivery of the over to keep the score ticking for the green team.

22nd over

Rizwan sends the ball to the boundaries twice in Jadeja’s fifth over to relieve some pressure. Nine runs come from it to end the 22nd over for Pakistan at 114 for the loss of two wickets.

“There’s a sea of blue here at the Narendra Modi Stadium. It doesn’t matter how many times the players say it’s just another match, it is not. The Indian fans here in the country have waited for it desperately, many have flown in from other parts of the world just for this match. They are so passionate for the team that they don’t even slightly cheer the opponent. Each boundary by Pakistan so far has been followed by sheer silence from the nearly 120,000 spectators present here. If Pakistan end up doing well here, it would be a huge achievement for the side. The atmosphere is intimidating. At the same time, it’s electric, a dream of every cricket fan and it is, for the ones in Pakistan and India, all that matters this weekend.”

From Dawn.com’s correspondent Mir Shabbar Ali in Ahmedabad.

21st over

Kuldeep continues to bowl a tight line as just two come off the over. Pakistan look to stabilise the batting through the middle overs.

20th over

Jadeja bowls a very good over with only one off it. Skipper Babar looking nervy against the left-arm spinner as Pakistan reaches 103 for the loss of two wickets.

19th over

Babar drives Thakur through the cover region for a beautiful boundary. For the third straight over, a boundary and two singles off it.

18th over

Jadeja is cut for a boundary on the fifth delivery of the over, followed by two singles later in the over — the same pattern witnessed in the previous over. Pakistan happy to collect six an over for now.

17th over

Shardul Thakur is hit for a boundary on the first delivery of the over, with Babar just standing still and pushing the ball down the ground straight. Two singles also follow later in the over.

16th over

Five singles off of Jadeja in the 16th over of the innings. Babar and Rizwan happy to simply rotate the strike for now — especially against the tricky spin of Jadeja.

15th over

A very good over from Pandya is marred after Rizwan flicks him in front of square for a boundary on the last delivery.

14th over

Jadeja is brought into the attack as India look to take advantage of the spinning track. Rizwan earns a massive reprieve as Jadeja traps him in front of the wickets and is given out, only for a review to overturn the decision. Just a run off Jadeja’s first.

13th over

Imam departs on the second delivery of Pandya’s third over after the southpaw went to attack a wide delivery, only to edge it back to the keeper. A simple catch for KL Rahul knocks the second wicket down for Pakistan. Wicketkeeper Rizwan now comes to the crease. A boundary and a single ends the thirteenth over for Pakistan with the score at 74 for the loss of two wickets.

12th over

Kuldeep is brought in to end Siraj’s spell. A decent over from the spinner is ruined by a tickle down the fine leg as Pakistan collect 8 runs from it.

11th over

Babar pulls Pandya twice to collect 11 runs from Pandya’s second over. Two short deliveries easily put away by the skipper to bring Pakistan’s score at 60 at the end of the 11th over.

10th over

Imam and Babar are looking to settle things down after the surprise Abdullah wicket. A single from Siraj’s fifth ends the power play for Pakistan with 49 on the board.

9th over

Seven runs from Hardik Pandya’s first over as he replaces Bumrah in the attack. A boundary down the fine leg and three singles bring Pakistan’s total to 48 for the loss of one wicket. Captain Babar Azam is now at the crease.

8th over

Siraj dismisses Shafique on the last delivery of his fourth over. The ball comes back in sharply, keeps low and traps Abdullah in front of the wickets. He departs for 20.

7th over

Abdullah steps out on Bumrah’s second delivery and dispatches him for a boundary towards long on. Imam also flicks him down the leg side for a boundary on the last over with 9 runs coming off it.

6th over

While Bumrah has stifled the Pakistan openers from one end, runs keep on coming off of Siraj as a double and three singles result in five runs from the sixth over.

5th over

Another good over from Bumrah with the pacer bowling six dots to end a maiden for India. Imam tried to cut him towards point but good fielding from Ravindra Jadeja — arguably the best fielder in the Indian side — prevented a certain boundary.

4th over

Abdullah frees up his arms on the first delivery from Siraj and dispatches him for a boundary through the covers. Both the openers look good early on, with the pitch offering little to nothing to the pacers. A pair of singles and a boundary means six runs for Pakistan in the fourth.

3rd over

The openers are wary and watchful against Bumrah who has a habit of picking early wickets in the power play. Just a single from the third ball brings Pakistan’s score at 17 for the loss of no wickets.

2nd over

Siraj was sent to the covers three times in his first over. Two gorgeous boundaries and tickle down the fine leg got Imam off to a great start. All runs from boundaries for Pakistan so far. Siraj ends his first with Pakistan at 16 for no loss.

1st over

A nervy start for opener Abdullah Shafique as Jasprit Bumrah bowled five dot deliveries before he was flicked for a boundary on the last delivery. There does not seem to be early swing available for the bowlers, something the Indian skipper was interested in.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said had he won the toss, he would have bowled first before proceeding to name an unchanged lineup.

India make one change, with Shubman Gill replacing Ishan Kishan.

Pakistan: 1 Abdullah Shafique, 2 Imam-ul-Haq, 3 Babar Azam (capt), 4 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 5 Saud Shakeel, 6 Iftikhar Ahmed, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Mohammad Nawaz, 9 Hasan Ali, 10 Shaheen Afridi, 11 Haris Rauf

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan’s unenviable record against India in ODI World Cup

Two-time champions India have a perfect 7-0 record against Pakistan in the 50-overs World Cup and are also the top-ranked ODI team, who have won both their games in the tournament so far.

But Pakistan also have two wins from two at the World Cup after seeing off the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, and Babar is approaching the tournament’s most-anticipated clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s largest cricket venue, with a complete disregard for the past.

“I don’t think about the past, I’d rather focus on future,” Babar told reporters with a wry smile on his face on Friday. “All records are meant to be broken, and we’ll try to break this record.”

Under Babar, Pakistan broke a Twenty20 World Cup sequence of five defeats (from 2007 to 2016) against India with a 10-wicket rout at Dubai in 2021.

Babar admitted conditions in Ahmedabad are different from those at Hyderabad where Pakistan played two warm-up matches and their first two World Cup games.

“Yes, the conditions here are different,” said Babar, whose team beat the Netherlands by 81 runs and Sri Lanka by six wickets. “You are better off at a venue where you have spent a few days but we will adapt.”