Pak vs SL: Match delayed due to rain in Colombo

A spell of rain in the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo has delayed the match in the crucial Pakistan-Sri Lanka Super Fours match of the Asia Cup 2023.

Floodlights were turned on as it started pelting down with strong winds after the toss was delayed. The entire ground was covered with puddles of water.

It looked as if it would be a long wait before the play started.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the toss, which would have taken place at 2:00pm PST, has been delayed because of a light drizzle and a wet outfield.

Footage broadcast on television showed the characteristic blue covers spanning the R. Premadasa Stadium as threatening grey clouds loomed above.

Since there is no “reserve day” in the Super Fours in this match a washout today would end Pakistan’s Asia Cup campaign and send Sri Lanka straight into the final.

Weather forecaster AccuWeather predicted unfavourable conditions in Colombo. According to the forecaster, there was a 93 per cent probability of rain with a 56pc chance of thunderstorms affecting the tie during the day with “a couple of showers and a thunderstorm”.

Meanwhile, the PCB has put up a video showing Pakistani cricketers “focused on the method”.

Naseem out, Zaman in

Yesterday, Pakistani bowling coach Morne Morkel said injuries to their premier quicks were a big blow ahead of a must-win Asia Cup match but a “fantastic opportunity” for up-and-coming talent.

Naseem Shah was ruled out of the team’s final Super Four match. Pakistan Super League star Zaman Khan came in as a replacement and walked directly into the team, which was announced on the eve of the key match.

Shah and fellow quick Haris Rauf were injured in the team’s previous Super Four clash of the 50-over tournament, a prelude to the upcoming one-day international (ODI) World Cup.

“A big blow, picking up those little niggles, but in this same sort of thing what a fantastic opportunity for the guys coming in,” Morkel, a former South Africa fast bowler, told reporters.

“After going down against India, it’s a must-win game for us come tomorrow and I’m quite excited to see the new guys stepping in, to see their character, to see how they respond.”

Khan, 22, flew in from Pakistan and is already a popular name in national cricket after his heroics in this year’s PSL for champions Lahore Qalandars.

Pakistan side:

Mohammad Haris, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Zaman Khan.