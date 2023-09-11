Asia Cup 2023 — Pak vs India: Rain-hit match finally resumes on reserve day

India continue their innings from where they left off yesterday; Haris Rauf ruled out due to injury.

Play has finally resumed and India are 147-2 against Pakistan in their rain-hit Super Four stage Asia Cup 2023 match in Colombo.

On the face of it, it’s Pakistan battling India but in reality it’s the both of them (and all of us) battling rain and the zillion breaks that come with it.

In a first-of-its-kind ‘one day’ international that has seen a day 2, India are currently batting and hoping to build upon the great work done by their openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

A bad news for Pakistan fans is that pacer Haris Rauf is out of the game due to an injury. It means captain Babar Azam will have to use a bunch of part-timers.

India’s innings

25th over: In his three overs since Sharma’s wicket, the leggie has kept it really tight giving away only 9 runs. He started the 25th over as rain started to pour down after the first delivery. The players had to be sent in with the ground covered completely under covers. The play for suspended for the day. The game saw a delayed start on the next day with Shadab continuing his over from the dot ball with Virat facing. Three singles to complete another good over from Shadab brought the Indian score to 150 for the loss of two wickets at the half way mark.

26th over: Naseem was brought back into play by the skippper after the 25th over. The pacer had given 23 runs in his five overs untill then as he bowled beautifully in his first spell yesterday. Two singles from the 26th over brought the Indian score to 152 for the loss of two wickets. Kohli and Rahul biding their time against accurate bowling from Pakistan first up.

27th over: Faheem replaced Shadab in the 27th over. Three dots and three singles ended a cheap over from Faheem. India now 155 for the loss of 2 wickets after the end of 27th over.

India were 147/2 at the first ball of the 24th over when the play was paused. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will resume their innings when the match starts.

But the rain threat still loomed on Monday. ESPNcricinfo shared a video of rainfall in the Sri Lankan capital shortly before the match was scheduled to begin, saying, “The Colombo skies have spoken.”

According to The Weather Channel’s forecast, there was an 87 per cent chance of thunderstorms at 2:30pm, with the match scheduled to start at 3pm local time (2:30pm PST).

The report also said that while storms would end by 4pm, more were “possible later”. It said that there was an 80pc chance of thunderstorms at 7:30pm.

A minimum of 20 overs is required to be bowled in the two innings to get a result. If today’s match is also washed out, then both the teams will take one point each, which will propel Pakistan to the top of the Super Four rankings after having won against Bangladesh. India are scheduled to play against Sri Lanka tomorrow (Tuesday).

Meanwhile, former cricketer Wasim Akram posted a video on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) talking about the weather in Colombo ahead of the match.

“Good morning. Rain has been taking place on and off throughout the night. But now it’s clear — not clear clear — but you can see the clouds and it’s breezy,” he said.

“The weather looks fine for now but let’s see what happens by the time the game starts,” he said.

“But you see, I know it’s frustrating for every one of us, even us guys sitting here but you can’t control the weather,” he said. “I suppose we can only pray and hope the weather gets better and I hope you enjoy good cricket”.

Separately, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) posted a message on X, reminding fans that they could use their yesterday’s tickets for today.

Sunday’s match

Virat Kohli, on eight, and KL Rahul, on 17, were batting on Sunday when rain forced the players off and groundstaff worked tirelessly to try and restart the game after showers stopped.

After three inspections and fans helped to dry wet patches, the umpires looked like restarting play after over four hours of stoppage, but rain came to have the final say.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (56) and fellow opener Shubman Gill (58) gave India a blazing start in a stand of 121 off 100 balls to put Pakistan on the backfoot.

The batsmen took on the new-ball pair of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah with aerial shots in the powerplay when only two fielders are allowed outside the inner circle.

Both Shaheen and Naseem looked menacing in their first spell as the ball kept flying past the bat, and one edge from Gill went between two slips.

Rohit smashed leg-spinner Shadab Khan for two sixes and a four off successive balls in a 19-run over to raise the noise of the Indian fans at a largely empty stadium.

Shadab redeemed himself after the first drinks interval to send back Rohit caught out, and Shaheen returned to get Gill in the next over.

Scoring dipped as Kohli and Rahul looked to rebuild before rain intervened.