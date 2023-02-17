Security forces clear Karachi police chief’s office on Sharea Faisal, 3 terrorists killed

TTP claim responsibility; 4 reported killed, 14 injured so far.

The office of the Karachi police chief, which came under attack on Friday evening by armed militants, has been cleared, officials said, adding that at least three terrorists had been killed.

“I can so far confirm that the Karachi Police Office (KPO) building has been cleared. Three terrorists have been neutralised,” said Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab on Twitter at 10:42pm, three-and-a-half hours after the attack occurred.

Speaking to Geo News separately, he reiterated that the building had been secured. He said that the bomb disposal squad was checking if the jackets worn by the terrorists were rigged to detonate.

A spokesperson for the Sindh Rangers added the operation had been completed and the process of clearing the area was under way.

*Important developments

Terrorists breached the 5-storey KPO building near Saddar Police Station on Sharea Faisal at 7:10pm

Operation completed; clearance under way

4 people killed; 14 injured

TTP claims attack

DIG East Muqaddas Haider, who was among the senior officers leading the operation, told Dawn.com, that there were a total of three attackers who arrived at the KPO in a Corolla.

Haider said that one of the attackers blew himself up on the building’s fourth floor while two others were shot dead on the roof.

Reports of firing on Sharea Faisal — Karachi’s main thoroughfare with a number of strategic installations, including the Pakistan Airforce’s Faisal Base — emerged around 7:15pm. Extra police contingents and Rangers were called to the site of the attack.

Speaking to Geo News, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the attack took place around 7:10pm. He said that the city police chief was not currently in Karachi.

Sharea Faisal had also been closed for traffic while the operation was ongoing with the Sindh government spokesperson requesting citizens to remain where they were.

The Saddar police station, located next to the police chief’s office, had also issued a statement saying it had come under attack. “SHO, PI Khalid Hussain Memon said that unknown accused [attacked] Saddar police station near Karachi Police Office. Firing is going on everywhere,” the initial statement had said.

South DIG Irfan Baloch earlier told DawnNewsTV said that “spectacular” firing was ongoing but said that the situation would be brought under control. He had, however, refused to comment on the number of people injured, saying that it could only be confirmed once officials would sweep the area.

This image shows where the attack took place.

He said that the entire city’s police force had been called to the scene, in addition to the Rangers and the Quick Response Force (QRF). He further said that the attackers had also lobbed hand grenades. He said that the attackers had come “fully prepared” and were putting up a “tough fight”.

Overseas cricket players are currently competing in the Pakistan Super League, and Karachi is one of the host cities. There is a game scheduled for Saturday (tomorrow).

Casualties

The Sindh government spokesperson said according to the latest information available, four people had been killed. The deceased included two policemen, one Rangers official and one civilian.

He added that 14 people had been injured and were being given medical treatment. “Out of the injured, one person is critical while the condition of 13 injured persons is stable,” Wahab said.

Police surgeon, Dr Summaiya Syed said that the bodies of a police constable and a civilian were brought to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

Dr Syed added that 12 wounded people, including five police and six Rangers personnel were also brought in with gunshot injuries. One of the wounded is an Edhi worker. The wounded also include police and Rangers personnel.

TTP claims responsibility

The outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed the attack in a statement issued by its spokesperson Mohammad Khurasani. In 2011, TTP had claimed the attack on PNS Mehran — one of the most densely populated naval bases located in Karachi.

The attack and operation lasted for 17 hours and resulted in the deaths of 10 security personnel. Two US-manufactured surveillance planes were also destroyed during the attack and the ensuing operation.

Three years later, on the night of June 8, 2014, TTP had attacked the Jinnah International Airport of Karachi in which 24 lives were lost and property damaged. The assault on this key installation had far reaching consequences in terms of security at airports and also culminated in the launch of operation Zarb-e-Azb on 15th June, 2014.

The storming of the Karachi police chief’s office comes on the heels of attacks in KP and areas bordering Afghanistan. Since the talks with the TTP broke down in November last year, the militant group has intensified its attacks while insurgents in Balochistan have also stepped up their violent activities and formalised a nexus with the outlawed TTP.

Speaking on today’s attack, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told Geo News that the government was under the impression that the terrorists did not have access beyond KP and Balochistan. “But now we can see they can reach other cities,” he said.

Sindh govt springs into action

Immediately after reports had surfaced about the attack, the Sindh CM had taken notice of the situation and directed the relevant DIGs to send personnel from their zones. “I want the perpetrators behind the attack on the additional IG’s office to be arrested,” he said, adding that an attack on the police chief’s office was “not acceptable” at any cost.

The chief minister also sought a report from the officer concerned and said that he was personally monitoring the situation. He also directed Rangers to arrive at the scene.

Security personnel take position behind a police vehicle near site of an attack to a police compound in Karachi on February 17.— AFP

Speaking to Geo News, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon vowed to teach the “terrorists” a lesson, adding that “there was no way the terrorists would be able to flee”.

Condemnations

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took notice and sought a report on the incident. He appreciated the police and security forces for their effective action against the “terrorists”.

He instructed the interior minister to extend the federal government’s full cooperation in the clean-up operation. He underlined the need for collective action to root out the menace of terrorism.

He added that terrorists had once again targeted Karachi but said that these kind of cowardly acts would not weaken the resolve of law enforcement agencies.

President Dr Arif Alvi also strongly condemned the attack and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured persons.

“The entire nation stands with its security forces against terrorists,” he said. “Efforts will continue to eradicate the scourge of terrorism.”

Header photo: Police officers take position after a police office building was attacked by gunmen in Karachi, on Friday. — Reuters