Gunmen attack Karachi police chief’s office on Sharea Faisal, operation ongoing

Gunmen have attacked the office of the Karachi police chief located on main Sharea Faisal, with an operation currently under way, according to officials.

A spokesperson for the Sindh Rangers said initial estimates suggest there are eight to ten “armed terrorists”.

The Saddar police station, which is located next to the police chief’s office, has also issued a statement saying that it had come under attack.

“SHO, PI Khalid Hussain Memon informed that unknown accused [attacked] Saddar police station near Karachi Police Office. Firing is going on everywhere,” the statement said.

Extra police contingents and Rangers have been called to the site of the attack.

Sharea Faisal is Karachi’s main thoroughfare and a number of strategic installations, including the Pakistan Airforce’s Faisal Base, dot the road.

The Rangers spokesperson said the Quick Response Force (QRF) have reached the scene and cordoned off the area. “Rangers, alongside the police, have begun an operation against the terrorists,” the spokesperson said.

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed told Dawn.com that two dead bodies and three injured persons had been brought to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

Dr Syed identified the injured as 45-year-old policeman Latif, 40-year-old Rangers official Abdul Rahim and 25-year-old Edhi worker Sajid.

An spokesperson for the Edhi Foundation identified the dead as Ajmal Masih, 40, and Ghulam Abbas, 45.

South DIG Irfan Baloch spoke to DawnNewsTV said that “spectacular” firing was ongoing but said that the situation would be brought under control. He, however, refused to comment on the number of people injured, saying that it could only be confirmed once officials would sweep the area.

He said that the entire city’s police force had been called to the scene, in addition to the Rangers and the QRF. He further said that the attackers had also lobbed hand grenades. He said that the attackers had come “fully prepared” and were putting up a “tough fight”.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the situation and directed the relevant DIGs to send personnel from their zones. “I want the perpetrators behind the attack on the additional IG’s office to be arrested,” he said, adding that an attack on the police chief’s office was “not acceptable” at any cost.

The chief minister also sought a report from the officer concerned and said that he was personally monitoring the situation. He also directed Rangers to arrive at the scene.

Speaking to Geo News, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said additional contingents of police and Rangers had reached the site.

“CM Shah is personally monitoring the operation,” he said. “The people of Sindh will hear good news soon.”

He vowed to teach the “terrorists” a lesson, adding that “there was no way the terrorists would be able to flee”.

