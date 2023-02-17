Terrorists attack Karachi police chief’s office on Sharea Faisal, siege enters 4th hour

Rangers, police continue operation; TTP claim responsibility; 2 reported killed, 11 injured so far.

Gunmen have attacked the office of the Karachi police chief located on main Sharea Faisal, with an operation currently under way, according to officials.

What we know so far

‘Eight to 10’ terrorists breached the 5-storey Karachi Police Office building near the Saddar Police Station on Sharea Faisal at 7:10pm

Clearance operation currently under way, with Rangers and police commandos leading the response

Several floors cleared

Two people killed; 11 injured

TTP claims attack

Portion of Sharea Faisal sealed

Reports of firing on Sharea Faisal — Karachi’s main thoroughfare with a number of strategic installations, including the Pakistan Airforce’s Faisal Base — emerged around 7:15pm.

Three floors of the five-storey building have been cleared so far, said Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, adding two floors and the rooftop remained. He said it was too early to confirm casualties as reports were still coming in.

Speaking to Geo News, Shah said that the attack took place around 7:10pm. He said that he had received information that two terrorists had been killed so far but said that he could not give any confirmation at this time.

He said that the provincial govt had asked the army for help, adding that the city police chief was not currently in Karachi. “We are cooperating with the federal government,” he said. “Our priority is to bring it under control.”

A spokesperson for the Sindh Rangers said initial estimates suggest there are eight to ten “armed terrorists”. In a separate statement, the spokesperson said a brigadier of the counter-terrorism force is leading the operation, adding that Rangers were working on clearing the fourth floor.

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said a portion of Sharea Faisal had been closed for traffic. “I would request people to remain at their respective places to avoid getting stuck in traffic. Law enforcement personnel are on ground to tackle the situation,” he said.

The Saddar police station, which is located next to the police chief’s office, has also issued a statement saying it had come under attack. “SHO, PI Khalid Hussain Memon said that unknown accused [attacked] Saddar police station near Karachi Police Office. Firing is going on everywhere,” the statement said.

Extra police contingents and Rangers have been called to the site of the attack.

South DIG Irfan Baloch told DawnNewsTV said that “spectacular” firing was ongoing but said that the situation would be brought under control. He, however, refused to comment on the number of people injured, saying that it could only be confirmed once officials would sweep the area.

This image shows where the attack took place.

He said that the entire city’s police force had been called to the scene, in addition to the Rangers and the Quick Response Force (QRF). He further said that the attackers had also lobbed hand grenades. He said that the attackers had come “fully prepared” and were putting up a “tough fight”.

The Rangers spokesperson said the QRF have reached the scene and cordoned off the area. “Rangers, alongside the police, have begun an operation against the terrorists,” the spokesperson said.

Overseas cricket players are currently competing in the Pakistan Super League, and Karachi is one of the host cities. There is a game scheduled for Saturday (tomorrow).

Casualties

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said that two people were killed and 11 people were injured so far.

Earlier, Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said that two bodies had been brought to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). One of the two deceased was a police constable.

The wounded include police and Rangers personnel.

TTP claims responsibility

TTP has claimed the attack in a statement issued by its spokesperson Mohammad Khurasani. In 2011, TTP had claimed the attack on PNS Mehran — one of the most densely populated naval bases located in Karachi.

The attack and operation lasted for 17 hours and resulted in the deaths of 10 security personnel. Two US-manufactured surveillance planes were also destroyed during the attack and the ensuing operation.

Three years later, on the night of June 8, 2014, TTP had attacked the Jinnah International Airport of Karachi in which 24 lives were lost and property damaged. The assault on this key installation had far reaching consequences in terms of security at airports and also culminated in the launch of operation Zarb-e-Azb on 15th June, 2014.

The storming of the Karachi police chief’s office comes on the heels of attacks in KP and areas bordering Afghanistan. Since the talks with the TTP broke down in November last year, the militant group has intensified its attacks while insurgents in Balochistan have also stepped up their violent activities and formalised a nexus with the outlawed TTP.

Speaking on today’s attack, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told Geo News that the government was under the impression that the terrorists did not have access beyond KP and Balochistan. “But now we can see they can reach other cities,” he said.

Sindh govt springs into action

The Sindh CM took notice of the situation and directed the relevant DIGs to send personnel from their zones. “I want the perpetrators behind the attack on the additional IG’s office to be arrested,” he said, adding that an attack on the police chief’s office was “not acceptable” at any cost.

The chief minister also sought a report from the officer concerned and said that he was personally monitoring the situation. He also directed Rangers to arrive at the scene.

Security personnel take position behind a police vehicle near site of an attack to a police compound in Karachi on February 17.— AFP

Speaking to Geo News, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said additional contingents of police and Rangers had reached the site.

“CM Shah is personally monitoring the operation,” he said. “The people of Sindh will hear good news soon.”

He vowed to teach the “terrorists” a lesson, adding that “there was no way the terrorists would be able to flee”.

Condemnations

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took notice and sought a report on the incident. He appreciated the police and security forces for their effective action against the “terrorists”.

He instructed the interior minister to extend the federal government’s full cooperation in the clean-up operation. He underlined the need for collective action to root out the menace of terrorism.

He added that terrorists had once again targeted Karachi but said that these kind of cowardly acts would not weaken the resolve of law enforcement agencies.

President Dr Arif Alvi also strongly condemned the attack and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured persons.

“The entire nation stands with its security forces against terrorists,” he said. “Efforts will continue to eradicate the scourge of terrorism.”

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Police officers take position after a police office building was attacked by gunmen in Karachi, on Friday.