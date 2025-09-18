Arshad is barely two months out of surgery for a persistent calf injury, so it’s no surprise that the athlete hasn’t been in the best shape.

He acknowledged yesterday that it’s a big thing for him to have even made it to the final on his third attempt.

One of the other main factors going in tonight is that he hasn’t been able to practice his run-ups as much as he would have liked to, and in an event like javelin, the run-up is important.