Men’s javelin finals at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025

Anushe Engineer reports from the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo.

  • Arshad Nadeem crashed out of the medal race after fouling his fourth throw; his best reached 82.75m.

  • Keshorn Walcott wins gold with a season’s best 88.16m throw in his fourth attempt.

  • Anderson Peters takes silver with his throw of 87.38m in his second attempt.

  • Curtis Thompson will take the bronze medal for his throw of 86.67m.

  • India’s Sachin Yadav is the leading South Asian in the standings, with a throw of 86.27m for fourth place; Neeraj Chopra finished in eighth place.

Published 18 Sep, 2025 04:46pm

GOLD FOR KESHORN WALCOTT OF TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

The 32-year-old had a brilliant six throws tonight to take home gold.

In second place is Grenada’s Anderson Peters with 87.38m, followed by Curtis Thompson with bronze in 86.67m.

Gold medallist Trinidad and Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott celebrates with a Trinidad and Tobago flag after winning the final. — Reuters
Published 18 Sep, 2025 04:40pm

ANALYSIS: Why has Arshad exited the javelin final already

Arshad is barely two months out of surgery for a persistent calf injury, so it’s no surprise that the athlete hasn’t been in the best shape.

He acknowledged yesterday that it’s a big thing for him to have even made it to the final on his third attempt.

One of the other main factors going in tonight is that he hasn’t been able to practice his run-ups as much as he would have liked to, and in an event like javelin, the run-up is important.

Published 18 Sep, 2025 04:36pm

Walcott with 85.84m on 5th attempt, still in the lead

Javelin in hand, claps above his head as the crowd responded, Keshorn Walcott threw a decent 85.84m on his fifth attempt.

At the moment, the gold is his.

Perhaps all eyes were on the South Asians and Julian to medal, alongside Peters, but it’s important to remember that Walcott is fourth in the world.

Published 18 Sep, 2025 04:25pm

Neeraj with a no throw on attempt five

It seems like the pressure is getting to the reigning champion. He had walked off the field immediately after his fifth throw to speak to his coach in the stands.

The two South Asian giants who had once conquered the European-dominated event are now at the bottom of the field.

India’s Neeraj Choppra looks dejected with his back brace on his head during the final. — Reuters
Published 18 Sep, 2025 04:24pm

PHOTOS: Arshad Nadeem competes in men’s javelin throw final at World Athletics Championships

Pakistan’s athlete Arshad Nadeem competes in the men’s javelin throw final during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on September 18. — AFP
Pakistan’s athlete Arshad Nadeem competes in the men’s javelin throw final during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on September 18. — Reuters
Pakistan’s athlete Arshad Nadeem competes in the men’s javelin throw final during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on September 18. — AFP
Updated 18 Sep, 2025 04:43pm

Anderson Peters with 83.62m to stay in second place

World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Men’s Javelin Throw Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 18, 2025 Grenada’s Anderson Peters in action. — Reuterse
Published 18 Sep, 2025 04:12pm

Neeraj looks disappointed with 82.86m fourth attempt

The reigning champion hasn’t thrown above 85m tonight, which is surprising since this was the season he finally breached the 90m barrier.

World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Men’s Javelin Throw Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 18, 2025 India’s Neeraj Chopra in action. — Reuters
Published 18 Sep, 2025 04:09pm

Arshad has no throw on fourth attempt

Earlier, it was thought that Arshad was out of the medal contention due to being in 10th place, with the cutoff at top eight. But the cutoff is now top 10.

Published 18 Sep, 2025 03:57pm

Yego stops his runup midway on third attempt

It’s unclear what’s happened to the Kenyan.

He’s lying fawn on the floor but that’s all the information on the athlete.

World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Men’s Javelin Throw Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 18, 2025 Kenya’s Julius Yego reacts on the ground during the final. — Reuters
Published 18 Sep, 2025 03:52pm

Keshorn Walcott takes the lead with a massive 87.83m

The athlete from Trinidad and Tobago was the London 2012 champion.

Men’s Javelin Throw Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 18, 2025 Trinidad and Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott in action. — Reuters
Published 18 Sep, 2025 03:44pm

Neeraj puts out 84.03m throw on second attempt

He’s currently placed sixth as the second round is ongoing.

World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Men’s Javelin Throw Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 18, 2025 India’s Neeraj Chopra in action. — Reuters
