Men’s javelin qualifiers at the World Athletics Championships
  • 37 athletes competing in Qualifiers A and B
  • Arshad Nadeem competing in Qualifier B (4:45pm PKT)
  • Germany’s Julian Weber goes in as world lead with 91.51m personal best
  • India’s Neeraj Chopra goes in as reigning champion
  • Automatic qualifying mark is 84.50m
Published 17 Sep, 2025 03:01pm

The big names in Qualifier A get ready for the men’s javelin throw

Today are just the qualifiers, so there’s not as much pressure for the big names to make it to tomorrow’s final.

The biggest name in question is Julian Weber of Germany. He’s the current world lead with a 91.51 personal and season best set in May this year.

Up as world number two and second in the throwing order is India’s Neeraj Chopra, who goes in as the reigning champion. He finally breached the 90m mark earlier this year as well.

Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago is another big name to watch. He was a bronze medalist in the event at the Rio 2016 Olympics and boasts a personal best of 90.16.

Published 17 Sep, 2025 02:56pm

Good evening from Tokyo!

Hello and good evening from Tokyo from the Japanese National Stadium. It’s almost 7pm here, and the Qualifier A of the men’s javelin will begin shortly.

Published 17 Sep, 2025 02:16pm

Arshad, Neeraj javelin clash takes place in shadows of Pak-India tensions

Arshad Nadeem’s formula for winning Olympic gold in Paris was simple. He set himself a goal, and God gave it.

The response was typical for the 28-year-old Pakistani, who made himself comfortable on a lobby couch at the athletes’ hotel for the World Athletics Championships, kicking off a slipper and tucking one foot under his thigh as he spoke about his win a year on.

The world is watching — albeit eclipsed by the cricket drama — whether Japan National Stadium will see scenes akin to Wagah Border: Arshad and Neeraj Chopra meeting in the middle but not quite; staring each other down at a distance close enough to be a hug that the brotherly duo may have once shared and may never do so again. Dare we compare the javelins to spears?

When asked about his current relationship with Neeraj, Arshad said they’ve had “chalte phirte salam dua [greetings here and there]” in the athletes’ hotel in Tokyo. He declined to give any analysis on the Pakistan-India tensions brewing back home. Neeraj has declined any interviews till after the javelin final on Thursday.

Read more here.