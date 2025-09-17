Today are just the qualifiers, so there’s not as much pressure for the big names to make it to tomorrow’s final.

The biggest name in question is Julian Weber of Germany. He’s the current world lead with a 91.51 personal and season best set in May this year.

Up as world number two and second in the throwing order is India’s Neeraj Chopra, who goes in as the reigning champion. He finally breached the 90m mark earlier this year as well.

Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago is another big name to watch. He was a bronze medalist in the event at the Rio 2016 Olympics and boasts a personal best of 90.16.