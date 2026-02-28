‘Righteous Fury’: Operation Ghazab lil-Haq
  • Pakistan has launched Operation Ghazab lil-Haq against the Afghan Taliban after “unprovoked firing” from across the border
  • State Dept undersecretary expresses US support for Pakistan’s right to defend itself against Afghan Taliban attacks
  • The armed forces continued ground and air operations against the Afghan Taliban overnight, striking formation headquarters in Nangarhar and other areas
  • 331 Afghan Taliban personnel killed and over 500 injured since the start of the operation, said the information minister
  • Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers said they were willing to negotiate following Pakistan’s air strikes
Published 28 Feb, 2026 06:47pm

Pillion ridding banned in Bajaur amid security risks

The Bajaur district administration has invoked Section 144 due to the prevailing law and order situation.

According to a statement, the restrictions were approved by Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan in light of the recommendations of the District Intelligence Coordination Committees (DICC) in its meeting.

The statement added that it was recommended in the meeting that, given the prevailing security threats and the possibility of motorcycles being used in terrorist activities, there was a dire need to take immediate preventive measures.

The statement added that after the recommendations, Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section-144 of the Crimincal Code of Procedure, had imposed a complete ban on pillion riding within Bajaur district.

Published 28 Feb, 2026 06:30pm

AJK govt imposes immediate and complete ban on outdoor drone flying for 30 days

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir government has imposed an immediate and complete ban on outdoor drone flying across the territory for 30 days to ensure the safety of citizens and protection of public and private installations amid heightened tensions along the country’s western borders.

A notification issued by Chief Secretary Khushal Khan stated that remote attacks using quadcopters and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) had previously targeted government buildings and installations in AJK. In the prevailing circumstances, it said, any drone activity — regulated or otherwise — could pose a direct or indirect threat to public safety, infrastructure and maintenance of public order.

However, the ban does not apply to the use of small drones for indoor coverage of events in halls or marquees, nor to operations conducted by intelligence and law enforcement agencies.

Published 28 Feb, 2026 06:28pm

AJK steps up emergency, security preparedness

The authorities in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) have stepped up emergency response and internal security preparedness, imposing a ban on leave for rescue personnel and reviewing security arrangements across the territory.

According to a notification, State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Director General Saeed Qureshi has ordered an immediate ban on all forms of leave, including station leave, for officers and employees of the authority as well as personnel of AJK Rescue 1122 as part of precautionary emergency measures.

The notification directed all relevant staff to remain on high alert, ensure strict attendance on duty and keep equipment, machinery and vehicles in a state of full operational readiness to deal with any emergency.

Meanwhile, the eighth meeting of the Regional Coordination Committee was held under the chairmanship of Muzaffarabad Division Commissioner Chaudhry Badar Munir.

The participants reviewed the internal security situation in the backdrop of ongoing Pak-Afghan tensions. They also discussed implementation of the National Action Plan and progress on the repatriation of illegally residing Afghan nationals.

Published 28 Feb, 2026 05:20pm

Bannu administration launches crackdown against Afghan refugees, unauthorised drone cameras

In light of the prevailing security situation in the district, the administration in Bannu has launched a comprehensive crackdown against Afghan refugees and unauthorised drone cameras.

During the operation, several cases have been registered and the accused have been taken into custody. According to police, 50 cases have been registered under the 14 Foreign Act in actions taken against Afghan refugees.

Strict action has also been carried out against illegal and unlicensed drone cameras, with multiple drone devices seized across the district.

According to the district administration, the crackdown will continue for a second day, while the overall situation across the district is being closely monitored.

Published 28 Feb, 2026 04:28pm

Rallies held in Karak, Banda Daud Shah in solidarity with Pakistan armed forces

Rallies have been held in Karak city and Banda Daud Shah town to express solidarity with the Pakistan armed forces.

Deputy Commissioner Asad Sarwar led a rally in Karak city, which began from his office and converged at the Tehsil Chowk.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sahibzada Samiullah, assistant commissioners, police and other government officials, civil society activists and people from various segments of society participated.

The participants carried banners and national flags, and they raised slogans in favour of the Pakistan army.

Meanwhile, a rally was also held in Banda Daud Shah town to show solidarity with the Pakistan army.

Government employees, municipal workers and traders holding banners and national flags were in attendance.

Published 28 Feb, 2026 04:24pm

Mohmand admin serves Afghan nationals in Haleemzai and Safi tehsils final eviction notice

Mohmand district administration has issued a notice to the Afghan nationals in the Haleemzai and Safi tehsils to relocate to camps in Peshawar.

The order, issued on the instructions of the Assistant Commissioner Upper Mohmand, has been described by officials as “last and binding,” leaving no room for extension or delay.

Authorities said enforcement measures have already begun, with several Afghan nationals taken into custody during operations in the affected areas.

According to the administration, the relocation drive forms part of the provincial government’s broader programme aimed at relocating and registering undocumented Afghan nationals.

Published 28 Feb, 2026 04:15pm

Police in Karak placed on high alert amid Pak-Afghan tensions

Owing to the ongoing security situation and tensions along the Pak-Afghan border, the Karak police have been put on high alert.

A police official said that the newly posted District Police Officer, Imran Khan, issued a special security advisory to subordinate police officers and cops, directing them to make security arrangements more effective to avert any untoward incident.

He said that the policemen had been directed to remain fully prepared and alert for any eventuality, as the miscreants could take advantage of the current tense situation between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“The anti-peace elements can attempt to execute their nefarious plans and target public places and innocent citizens”, he feared, adding that the police are fully prepared to tackle any security challenge and thwart the malicious designs of the enemies of peace in the southern district.

Published 28 Feb, 2026 02:10pm

Terrorist infiltration attempt thwarted at Qila Saifullah sector: PTV

The Pakistan Army has foiled an infiltration attempt by terrorists at the Qila Saifullah Sector, state-run PTV reports, citing security sources.

As per the report, multiple terrorists were killed after Pakistan’s armed forces thwarted the infiltration attempt.

Published 28 Feb, 2026 01:56pm

Afghan Taliban post near Miranshah destroyed: state media

The Pakistan armed forces have targeted and destroyed an Afghan Taliban post near Miranshah, state-broadcaster PTV reports, citing security sources.

“Operation Ghazab lil-Haq is still ongoing and will continue until its objectives are achieved”.

Published 28 Feb, 2026 01:52pm

Misinformation and memes run amok amidst Pak-Afghan conflict

The moment reports of a military confrontation break, newsrooms gear up for sleepless nights, social media erupts with all sorts of “information” and memes (the latter is Pakistan-specific), and fact-checkers know they will have their hands full in the coming days.

The latest clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, which began late Thursday night and continued into early Saturday morning, was no different.

Within the first 12 hours, the fact-checking team at iVerify Pakistan had spotted more than a dozen claims circulating on social media, ranging from the names of Taliban commanders allegedly killed and footage of Pakistani jets crashing to visuals of chaos following an attack on the Kakul military academy and soldiers from both sides purportedly being captured. Local journalists and social media commentators all fed into this cycle of mis- and disinformation, along with propaganda accounts from India and Afghanistan.

Published 28 Feb, 2026 01:32pm

Reports of Pakistani jet being shot down false, no aircraft loss reported: MOIB

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has dismissed reports of a Pakistani jet being shot down in Nangarhar and the capture of a pilot as false.

In a fact check posted on its X account, the ministry said that “Pakistan armed forces have not reported any aircraft loss” and added that the claim —made by the Afghan Ministry of Defence — was “widely amplified by Indian and Afghan propaganda outlets”.

“No pilot capture evidence exists,” the ministry said, adding that the circulated visuals were “recycled and unrelated”.

Published 28 Feb, 2026 01:13pm

Rally taken out in Mohmand in support of Pakistan armed forces

A large‑scale protest rally held in Mian Mandi Bazaar, the principal commercial hub of the tribal district of Mohmand, has expressed support for the Pakistan Army in their ongoing efforts against the Afghan Taliban aggression.

The demonstration saw participation from the district administration, senior officials, tribal elders and a large number of residents, who chanted slogans in favour of the armed forces and called for decisive measures to stop cross‑border infiltration and terrorist activities from neighbouring Afghanistan.

Demonstrators at the rally taken out in support of Paksitan Army on February 28 in Mohmand district. — Photo via Fauzee Khan Mohmand
Published 28 Feb, 2026 12:50pm

Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital put on high alert amid Pak-Afghan tensions

Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital has been put on high alert amid tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

In a notification issued today, the administration said, “Due to the ongoing war on the borders of our motherland, an emergency meeting at Lady Reading Hospital-MTI has decided to suspend all leave effective immediately.

“Additionally, all departments must reserve 25 per cent of their total bed capacity for emergency use only, with no routine admissions allowed for these beds,” the notification read.

Updated 28 Feb, 2026 01:48pm

Health emergency declared in North Waziristan

A health emergency has been declared across the North Waziristan district with immediate effect, according to a notification issued by the District Health Office amid the ongoing conflict.

The notification states that all employees must “remain on high alert and ensure their immediate availability for duty at all times”. All leaves were also suspended, added the notification.

The notification also directed staff to “ensure proper coordination, timely reporting, and uninterrupted delivery of emergency health services”.

Agency Headquarters Hospital Miranshah. — Photo via Fauzee Khan Mohmand
Published 28 Feb, 2026 11:26am

Heavy shelling rattles Mohmand border villages, residents gripped by fear

Intense explosions, believed to be the result of cross-border artillery fire, reverberated through parts of Mohmand district along the Pak-Afghan border late on Friday night, sending waves of panic through nearby communities.

Residents of multiple villages told Dawn that the first blasts were heard shortly after sunset, followed by intermittent shelling that continued for several hours.

“It felt as if the ground beneath us was trembling,” said Habib Gul, a resident of a border village.“We have experienced tensions in the past, but the intensity last night was different. The children were terrified.”

Witnesses also reported the sound of fighter jets roaring overhead and helicopters flying at unusually low altitudes.

By early morning, the situation appeared relatively calm, though a heightened security presence was observed in certain areas.

Some villagers claimed to have seen smoke rising from distant hills along the border belt. There was no immediate official statement confirming the nature of the exchange, nor any verified reports of casualties at the time this report was filed.

Updated 28 Feb, 2026 12:24pm

Section 144 imposed in DI Khan, movement restricted till 6pm

The district administration imposed Section 144 in several parts of Dera Ismail Khan in view of the prevailing law and order situation, restricting all movement in specified areas until 6pm.

According to a notification issued by the deputy commissioner, the restrictions have been enforced as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety and maintain peace. Under Section 144, all movement is completely banned within the notified localities for the stipulated period.

The areas placed under restriction include the Tank Road stretch from Tariq Shaheed to Bhagwal, as well as Kulachi, Hathala, Kot Attal, and Garah Abdullah.

The order also covers several link roads, including Takwarah, Hathala Link Road, Pota Badh Link Road, Kanori, Garah Mohabbat Link Road, Chehkan Village to Darbari Link Road, and Pota Kot Isa Khan Link Road.

No further details regarding the nature of the security threat were immediately disclosed.

Sparse civilian traffic seen in the district. — Photo by correspondent
Published 28 Feb, 2026 10:31am

District administration imposes emergency in KP’s Bannu

The district administration of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district has imposed an emergency to ensure public safety. Amid fears of possible terrorist activity, the movement of certain types of vehicles has been restricted within the city. According to police, there were credible reports of potential sabotage involving various types of vehicles.

Meanwhile, District Education Officer Abdul Malik has announced a one-day closure of all government schools due to the prevailing security situation. Similarly, the District Bar Association Bannu has called a complete strike today, with a notification issued by the association’s General Secretary, Usman Sikandari, Advocate.

Bannu Police have directed all police stations to remain on high alert and further strengthen security measures. Roads around Bannu Cantt and the Police Lines have been closed as a precaution.

According to District Police Officer Bannu, Yasir Afridi, six terrorist attacks at various locations in the city were successfully foiled through timely action. Militant advances were prevented at the Kashoo Bridge police check post and in the Kotka Muhammad Khan Domel area, while a separate firing incident was reported at the Kinger police check post.

The district administration and police have urged citizens to avoid spreading rumours, fully cooperate with security agencies, and strictly follow official directives to prevent any untoward incidents.

Updated 28 Feb, 2026 12:32pm

Afghan Taliban now ‘amenable to talks’

Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers have said they were willing to negotiate.

“Afghanistan… has always preferred to reso­lve issues based on mutual understanding and respect,” the Afghan foreign ministry quoted Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi as telling Qatar’s junior Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khalifi by telephone.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid echoed that sentiment, saying “now also we want to resolve this matter through dialogue”.

Key regional powers are also quickly mobilising to prevent the conflict from spiralling.

Read more here.