The district administration of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district has imposed an emergency to ensure public safety. Amid fears of possible terrorist activity, the movement of certain types of vehicles has been restricted within the city. According to police, there were credible reports of potential sabotage involving various types of vehicles.

Meanwhile, District Education Officer Abdul Malik has announced a one-day closure of all government schools due to the prevailing security situation. Similarly, the District Bar Association Bannu has called a complete strike today, with a notification issued by the association’s General Secretary, Usman Sikandari, Advocate.

Bannu Police have directed all police stations to remain on high alert and further strengthen security measures. Roads around Bannu Cantt and the Police Lines have been closed as a precaution.

According to District Police Officer Bannu, Yasir Afridi, six terrorist attacks at various locations in the city were successfully foiled through timely action. Militant advances were prevented at the Kashoo Bridge police check post and in the Kotka Muhammad Khan Domel area, while a separate firing incident was reported at the Kinger police check post.

The district administration and police have urged citizens to avoid spreading rumours, fully cooperate with security agencies, and strictly follow official directives to prevent any untoward incidents.