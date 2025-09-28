Shivam Dube to open the bowling for India.

Fireworks illuminate the Dubai International Stadium ahead of the first ball of the game.

Sahibzada Farhan faces the first ball.

0.3: Dube beats Sahibzada with an absolute peach.

Four balls in, and the Indian medium pacer is keeping it tight.

Sahibzada smashes Dube down the ground for the first boundary of the innings!

Dube, handed the duties to open the bowling in the absence of the injured Pandya, started off well — giving no runs off the first four balls of the opening over. Sahibzada took his time to get a feeler and then hit him down the ground for a one-bounce over.

Pakistan 4-0