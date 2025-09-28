Asia Cup: Pak vs India Final

  • Pakistan are facing arch-rivals India for the first time in the final of the men’s Asia Cup’s 41-year history.

  • Showdown comes months after deadly fighting between nuclear-armed neighbours.

  • Their most recent meetings in the Asia Cup saw India skipper Suryakumar Yadav refusing to shake hands with counterpart Salman Ali Agha.

  • Players from both sides also skipped post-match handshakes after the first and second encounters.

  • Pakistan men’s captain Salman Ali Agha said in the lead-up that he welcomed his players being aggressive on the field.

Updated 28 Sep, 2025 07:34pm

Welcome to the live coverage of the first ever Pakistan-India Asia Cup final

The showdown comes amidst tense relations between the two nations, which seem to have spilled onto the cricketing pitch months after deadly fighting between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Published 28 Sep, 2025 07:38pm

Over 2- Bumrah into the attack

Jasprit Bumrah is into the attack for India.

1.5: Sahibzada smacks him for a boundary over cover!

Published 28 Sep, 2025 07:31pm

Over 1 - Pakistan are off the mark with a boundary

Shivam Dube to open the bowling for India.

Fireworks illuminate the Dubai International Stadium ahead of the first ball of the game.

Sahibzada Farhan faces the first ball.

0.3: Dube beats Sahibzada with an absolute peach.

Four balls in, and the Indian medium pacer is keeping it tight.

Sahibzada smashes Dube down the ground for the first boundary of the innings!

Dube, handed the duties to open the bowling in the absence of the injured Pandya, started off well — giving no runs off the first four balls of the opening over. Sahibzada took his time to get a feeler and then hit him down the ground for a one-bounce over.

Pakistan 4-0

Published 28 Sep, 2025 07:26pm

Pitch report for the historic final

No surprises that India have opted to bowl first, says Simon Doull at the pitch report, while referencing India’s perfect record while chasing in T20Is against Pakistan.

170 in a final is like 190 in a league game, and it will be a good score and enough to put pressure on the opposition, says Ravi Shastri.

Published 28 Sep, 2025 07:25pm

Sindh govt to screen Asia Cup final on big screens in six cities

The Sindh government has announced that it is screening the 2025 Asia Cup final in six cities across the province, according to the provincial sports minister.

“The match will be shown on big screens at Sindh Youth Club [in] Gulistan-i-Jauhar in Karachi, Ali Muhammad Khan Mehr Sports Complex in Ghotki … on big screens at Sindh Sports Board Hostel in Hyderabad, at Bilawal Sports Complex in Shaheed Benazirabad [and] Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Gama Stadium in Mirpurkhas,” Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mehr said.

Published 28 Sep, 2025 07:20pm

Teams for the Pakistan-India final

The teams for the final are the following:

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (captain), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Abrar Ahmed.

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Published 28 Sep, 2025 07:06pm

India win toss, elect to bowl first in historic final

India have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the historic Asia Cup final.

In a first, both captains only spoke with commentators from their own countries at the toss.

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha and India’s Suryakumar Yadav at the toss of the men’s Asia Cup final in Dubai. — ACC
Published 28 Sep, 2025 07:03pm

PHOTOS: Fans arrive at the Dubai International Stadium for blockbuster Asia Cup final between Pakistan and India

A Pakistani and an Indian fan pose for a photo before the start of the Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, the UAE on September 28. — AFP
Pakistan fans pose with the flag before the start of the Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, the UAE on September 28. — AFP
Indian fans cheer before the start of the Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, the UAE on September 28. — AFP
Published 28 Sep, 2025 06:57pm

The road to the Asia Cup final

Pakistan were beaten comprehensively twice, first in the group stage and then in Super Fours, by the Indian team. The Indian juggernaut has crushed every opposition on its path before swaggering into the final of the eight-team tournament looking every inch the reigning 20-over world champions.

India survived a scare in Friday’s dead rubber when they edged out Sri Lanka via Super Over after Sri Lanka managed to tie the match after getting 202 at Dubai.

Pakistan on Thursday won by 11 runs in a thrilling encounter after stumbling to 135-8 in the virtual semi-final against Bangladesh.

Published 28 Sep, 2025 06:51pm

Read: Shaheen spreads his wings to become Pakistan’s steady ‘all-rounder’

Pakistan’s pace spearhead has scored runs at scorching strike rates during the Asia Cup to take his side to decent totals, turning his lower-order contributions into impactful knocks, Ahsan Nagi writes.

In a game that had turned into a virtual semi-final, a transformation was nearing its completion. It had taken time but the necessary trust had been gained — a tottering Pakistan were pinning hopes on Shaheen Shah Afridi to dig them out of a hole and, for a change, with the bat.

Bangladesh had reduced Salman Ali Agha’s men to 58-5 in their 2025 Asia Cup Super Four clash, and Pakistan were searching for some inspiration when the transformed Shaheen hoicked Tanzim Hasan Saqib to the top tier of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for the first six of the match.

Read more here: