E-Paper | October 12, 2025

UK rebukes Iran for calling Britons stupid

From the Newspaper Published August 13, 2010

LONDON, Aug 12: Britain's ambassador to Iran has issued a rare rebuke to an attack from an Iranian official, sharply criticising the country's vice president after he called British people idiots.

The Foreign Office in London said on Thursday that ambassador Simon Gass had written a blog post sharply criticising Mohammad Reza Rahimi, after the ministry decided his comments about the UK public were so offensive they merited a response.

In a speech on Monday, Rahimi said Britons were “a bunch of idiots ruled by mafia,” and criticised new Prime Minister David Cameron's inexperience, claiming “the young lad in charge now is even more stupid than his predecessor.”

“When a very senior political figure, representing the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, makes insulting comments about an entire people, it reflects badly on the speaker,” Gass wrote, in a blog posting in Farsi on the British foreign ministry's website.

“Claiming that Britons are not human beings and referring to them as 'weak-minded' is both an affront to human dignity and absurd: Britain's contribution to the modern world through invention, culture, values and respect for individual rights is well documented and held globally in high regard,” Gass wrote.

Ahmadinejad has previously described British leaders as a “bunch of politically retarded people.”—AP

