PHOTOS: Spain celebrates winning second World Cup Published July 20, 2026 Updated July 20, 2026 03:15am 0 comments Join our Whatsapp Channel Add Dawn as a trusted source Spain’s Lamine Yamal shakes hands with Argentina’s Lionel Messi after the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at the New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, the US on July 19, 2026. — Reuters Spain’s Eric Garcia and Pedri celebrate winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, the US on July 19, 2026. — Reuters Spain’s Marc Pubill (R) and Pau Cubarsi celebrate after winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, the US on July 19, 2026. — AFP