'Reprehensible' Iranian aggression continues to target civilian facilities: Kuwait's defence ministry

Kuwaiti defence ministry spokesperson Major General Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi says in a statement that Iran continues to target civilian facilities within the kingdom.

“The armed forces have detected, since dawn today, hostile ballistic missiles and drones within Kuwaiti airspace, which have been intercepted and dealt with,” the statement reads.

“The reprehensible Iranian aggression continues to target civilian and vital facilities in the country, as the attacks have struck facilities affiliated with the Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy, leading to outbreaks of fires and causing severe damage to a number of its facilities and vital installations.”

The statement says the military will continue carrying out missions and duties “with high efficiency, within the framework of ongoing readiness and constant preparedness, and the taking of all necessary measures to protect the sovereignty of the homeland, preserve its security and stability, in coordination with the competent authorities, in a manner that safeguards the safety of citizens and residents”.