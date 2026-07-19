Wasa gets more sewerage machinery

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday that the journey of development was not confined to Lahore but encompassed the entire province.

She said the government completed the delivery of 272 modern drainage and sewerage machines to Wasa in 15 districts of Punjab. The supply of 696 machines and related equipment to Wasa in 41 districts is also underway.

The chief minister formally handed over the symbolic keys of the newly procured sewerage machinery to the relevant Wasa officials.

During the ceremony, Maryam Nawaz interacted with the Wasa workers. She urged the workers to continue performing their duties with dedication.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2026