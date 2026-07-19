E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Police tasked with searching missing youth

Our Correspondent Published Updated
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SARGODHA:After a third youth went ‘missing’, the police were tasked with launching a special search operation for the three missing individuals.

According to sources, 20-year-old Hafiz Moazzam Hussain Bhatti, a resident of the city’s Factory Area and son of a local journalist, left his home at night and has been missing.

Earlier, Muhammad Akmal (23) of Rehmanpura and Imran Mehmood (35), a father of three and a resident of Satellite Town Block D, had also gone missing while returning home on a motorcycle from Water Supply Road.

SENTENCE: A Khushab court has sentenced three men to death on two counts each and awarded life imprisonment to a fourth convict in a double murder case.

Reports said Allah Ditta and Muhammad Yar were shot dead on July 15, 2023, at Jaswal village.

Following the investigation, Katha Saghral police submitted the challan against the accused before the court. After completing the trial, District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Bashir convicted Akram, Akhtar and Irfan, sentencing each of them to death on two counts.

The fourth accused, Muhammad Munir, was sentenced to life imprisonment.

ACCIDENT: A 30-year-old man was killed and five others sustained serious injuries in an accident on M-2 Motorway near Bhera.

A milk truck travelling towards Rawalpindi collided with a Toyota V8 carrying the family of the brother of an additional inspector general (AIG) of police. An Elite Force vehicle approaching from behind then rammed into the milk truck, resulting in a three-vehicle pile-up.

Ahmed (30), a resident of Dinga Bangla, died in the accident.

The injured were identified as Muhammad Riaz (65) Naveed (38), Sinaat Khan (40), Ghulam Muhammad (25), and Sultan Ahmed (45).

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2026

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