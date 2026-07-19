Prayer leader, caretaker held for kids rape

SAHIWAL: Kameer Police registered a case against a prayer leader and a mosque caretaker and arrested them for allegedly molesting, raping and recording mobile videos of girl and boy students of their madressah at Chak 116/9-L, Ada Shabeel, Kameer Town.

Police booked the qari and the caretaker, residents of Ada Shabeel, under a complaint.

According to the report, the Qari had established a mosque and madressah, Jamia Noorul Quran, at Ada Shabeel, and he had a caretaker of the mosque as well as a fellow teacher. The qari was also known for writing amulets. Four weeks ago, a labourer from the same locality, took his sister-in-law to seek an amulet for a headache. The qari was absent and caretaker took the woman to a room where he raped her and recorded a compromising video in connivance with unknown student.

He later blackmailed her, threatening to release the video on social media and extorted money from her. The victim eventually confided in her brother-in-law. Following her complaint, the village elders confronted the qari. During the meeting, the caretaker’s mobile phone was checked and numerous videos of him as well the qari molesting and repaing students were found.

Videos of seminary students molesting each other in the presence of the caretaker were also found.

District Police Officer Usman Tipu confirmed that both suspects had been arrested.

RECOVERY: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) recovered Rs10.92m from two officials of the Punjab Food Department implicated in an alleged Rs204m corruption case registered on April 18, 2026, on complaint of the district food controller, Pakpattan.

ACE Regional Director Basharat Nabi told Dawn that a joint investigation committee was constituted during the physical remand of the accused, Food Grain Inspector Zeeshan Afzal and Assistant Food Controller Muhammad Sajid Rafiq, of the Bani Sheel Food Centre, Pakpattan. The recovered amount was deposited in two instalments, along with 932 missing gunny bags and stamps of the food department, as per the centre’s record.

According to the inquiry report, Imran Javed, Food Grain Inspector at Chowk Marla, purchased 6,888 metric tonnes of wheat from farmers during 2023-24. The stock was initially stored at Chowk Marla Food Centre. However, following the Sutlej River floods in August 2023, wheat was shifted to Bani Sheel Food Centre on the written orders of the Deputy Food Controller, Pakpattan. Records show Zeeshan and Sajid received the entire consignment at Bani Sheel, Arifwala.

On Feb 21, 2024, Sajid retired but failed to hand over the official record to his successor. Instead, he submitted a stamp paper, declaring himself responsible for the wheat stock. This raised suspicion, prompting newly appointed DFC Shaukat Ali Watto to form a three-member fact-finding committee, headed by Assistant Food Controller Zainul Abideen with the approval of the then DC Pakpattan.

The committee’s investigation revealed that 1,349 metric tonnes of wheat, worth Rs204m, was missing from Bani Sheel Food Centre. Consequently, the DFC filed a reference, and ACE registered a case against Zeeshan and Sajid.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2026