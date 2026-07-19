Police solve more than a year-old murder mystery

BAHAWALNAGAR: A delay in the collection of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) stipend has led the Shehar Farid Police to solve the alleged murder of a woman by her husband over honour and hid her body around 13 months ago.

Police sources told Dawn that Nusrat Bibi of Basti Ashiq Muhammad married Muhammad Muneer of the same area around 22 years ago and the couple had four children. They claimed that Munir suspected his wife of cheating and routinely subjected her to violence. They claimed that on June 23, 2025, Munir drugged and strangled his wife, dumped her body in an old, dry, 30-foot-deep well in their courtyard, covered it with sand, and then filed a case with the Shehar Farid Police against unknown suspects.

When Nusrat’s parents rejected Munir’s version and suspected him of her disappearance, Munir allegedly colluded with the police and had them labeled as suspects in the case. Over the course of 13 months, the police station saw three SHOs and four investigating officers, however, rather than getting settled, the case got more convoluted, the sources claimed.

In light of the circumstances, the Bahawalnagar DPO delegated the inquiry to newly-appointed SHO Sajjad Baloch and Investigating Officer (IO) Khawar in early July.

Police claimed the team soon discovered that the missing woman, a BISP beneficiary, had made no transaction in her account since her disappearance. This fact raised suspicions about the woman’s husband, who claimed that his in-laws were behind her disappearance or that she had run off with someone.

When the investigating team apprehended the woman’s husband on suspicion on July 14 and began interrogation, he allegedly confessed to murdering her for honour.

Based on information provided by him, the police found the woman’s body from a well in his house’s courtyard. According to a viral video footage of the victim’s brothers, the Shehar Farid Police had detained them for several days, allegedly subjected them to abuse.

Police sources claimed that in the case, the police also arrested several individuals at Munir’s behest whom he suspected of having a relationship with his wife. The police would arrest such persons, detain them at the station, torture them and then release them in exchange of hefty bribes and this practice continued for months, the sources claimed.

Denying the allegations of torture or bribery by the police in the case, DPO’s spokesperson Zahid Rasool stated that any written complaint received from any individual regarding this matter would be acted upon in accordance with the law.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2026