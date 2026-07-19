Nullah Dek flooding disrupts traffic

NAROWAL: Heavy rains in India-held Kashmir have once again caused flooding in the Nullah Dek, disrupting traffic and suspending the movement of residents in parts of Sialkot district.

According to local sources, the water level in the Dek rose sharply near Hanjali village, inundating crossing points and cutting off access for commuters.

In 2025, severe flooding washed away the Hanjali Bridge over the Dek, severing the road link between Zafarwal tehsil and Sialkot. Since then, residents have relied on a temporary crossing and boats for travel.

The latest flooding has also swept away the temporary bridge and access route. Despite the risks, many residents continue to cross the swollen stream instead of taking the longer alternative route, putting their lives in danger.

Residents have criticised the district administration for allegedly failing to make adequate arrangements to safeguard commuters or provide a temporary crossing during the monsoon season.

Construction of the new Hanjali Bridge is currently underway on the directions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. However, officials say the project will require another six months to complete.

Local residents have urged the Punjab government to construct a temporary bridge until the permanent structure is completed.

rescued: Eight people trapped by rising floodwaters in the Ravi River were rescued and shifted to safety by Rescue 1122 in Shakargarh tehsil.

Rescue 1122 Narowal spokesperson Harmat Ali said the control room received an emergency call from Gorota village reporting that eight people had become stranded after a sudden rise in the Ravi’s water level while they were collecting fodder for their livestock on the opposite bank.

Following the alert, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the scene. The operation was supervised by District Emergency Officer Engineer Aurangzeb.

The rescue team safely evacuated all eight stranded individuals, including Muhammad Asghar, Muhammad Bashir, Abdul Hameed, Muhammad Aslam Khan, Karamat Ali and Naseer Ahmed.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2026