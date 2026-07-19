Four booked for attacking Pera force

OKARA: A man and his three sons were booked for allegedly desealing their shop and attacking a Pera Force team.

According to the FIR, a Pera Force team, headed by Investigation Officer Muhammad Ahmad, during a routine check, sealed a mobile phone shop belonging to Kashif at the Tamir Watan market for violating the lockdown policy of the government some three days ago.

The next day, the FIR claimed, during another visit of the team, the shop was found to be open. On query, shopkeeper Kashif could not produce any de-sealing permission. It further claimed that Kashif along with his brothers Amir Hamza, Sajid and father Abdul Sattar resisted, hurled threats and manhandled Pera official Arif Ali and fled from the scene.

On the complaint of Pera Investigation Officer Muhammad Ahmad, a case was registered against the suspects by the Basirpur Police.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2026