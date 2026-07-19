E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Education ministry, food firm join hands to promote healthy lifestyle among children

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
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ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFEPT) has joined hands with a private food and beverage company to advance nutrition education and promote healthier lifestyles among children.

For this purpose, two separate Lettersof Understandings (LoUs) were signedbetween Nestlé Pakistan and the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), and between Nestlé Pakistan and the Directorate General of Special Education (DGSE) at the ministry here on Saturday.

The ceremony was attended by the Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Nadeem Mahbub and other senior officials from the ministry, and Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Nestlé Sheikh Waqar Ahmad, Manager Corporate Affairs and members of the Nestlé Pakistan team Ms Zaira Ahmed.

Under the Nestlé for Healthier Kids initiative, the partnerships will promote nutrition awareness, healthy eating, hydration, hygiene, physical activity, and responsible waste management.

The collaboration with FDE aims to train up to 300 teachers and benefit approximately 10,000 students across federal government schools.

The partnership with DGSE will train up to 200 faculty members, therapists, and multidisciplinary professionals, reaching approximately 2,000 children with special needs. It also includes the development of inclusive learning materials and the establishment of dedicated resource rooms.

Speaking on the occasion, education secretary Nadeem Mahbub appreciated the collaboration and emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships in improving children’s health, well-being, and learning outcomes.

Mr. Sheikh Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs, Nestlé Pakistan, remarked that these partnerships reflect our shared commitment to improving children’s health and well-being through education. By working alongside public institutions, we can empower teachers, inspire healthier choices, and create a lasting positive impact for future generations.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2026

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