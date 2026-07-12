Study finds biosynthetic drug effective against Type-2 diabetes

LAHORE: A multicentre study conducted across Pakistan has found that biosynthetic semaglutide significantly improved blood sugar control, reduced body weight and enhanced quality of life among adults with Type 2 diabetes, offering evidence that a lower-cost alternative to the innovator drug could help tackle the country’s growing diabetes burden.

The 30-week BIOSURE real-world study followed 268 adults receiving routine outpatient care at diabetes centres across the country. Unlike controlled clinical trials, the research evaluated the effectiveness and safety of once-weekly biosynthetic semaglutide under routine clinical practice.

The findings of the study, designed by Prof Ong Siew Chin and Dr Mohammad Daoud Butt of University Sains Malaysia, were published in the international journal - Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism.

Among the 217 patients who completed the study, average HbA1c - a key measure of long-term blood glucose control - fell from 9.27 per cent to 7.41pc, a reduction of 1.86 percentage points. More than three-quarters of participants achieved HbA1c levels below 8pc, while nearly 39pc reached the recommended target of below 7pc.

Patients also experienced substantial weight loss. Average body weight declined by 7.84kg over six months, with more than three-quarters losing at least 5pc of their body weight. Waist circumference and body mass index also fell significantly, indicating improvements in both overall and abdominal obesity.

Researchers also reported higher treatment satisfaction and improvements in physical quality of life. Mental health scores, however, declined slightly, which the researchers attributed to gastrointestinal side effects, the burden of injectable therapy and socio-economic pressures in a resource-constrained setting.

The safety profile was broadly consistent with that reported for branded semaglutide. Most adverse events were mild to moderate and gastrointestinal in nature, including nausea and diarrhoea. No cases of severe hypoglycaemia were recorded.

Two patients discontinued treatment after developing acute pancreatitis and worsening diabetic retinopathy, both recognised risks associated with the semaglutide drug class.

Pakistan has one of the world’s highest diabetes burdens, with an estimated 34.5 million adults living with the disease. The researchers said the lower cost of biosynthetic semaglutide could improve access to effective treatment for low- and middle-income patients.

According to BF Biosciences CEO Farhan Rafiq, “The locally manufactured product, developed through a biosynthetic process, offered greater process control, consistency and purity compared to cell-based production methods for patients with diabetes and obesity.”

They cautioned that the study’s observational design, lack of a comparison group and relatively short follow-up period limited its ability to establish long-term outcomes or prove causality. Nevertheless, they concluded that biosynthetic semaglutide produced clinically meaningful improvements in blood glucose control, weight management and physical well-being, with a safety profile comparable to established semaglutide therapy.

Dr Mohammad Daoud Butt said, “This research provides empirical data needed to inform equitable health policy and resource allocation.”

Prof Arshad Hussain, the lead investigator, described the study as “a significant milestone” in evaluating the real-world impact of biosynthetic semaglutide in Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2026