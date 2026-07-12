ICA against EOBI hiring process dismissed

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court division bench has dismissed an Intra Court Appeal (ICA), upholding the recruitment process initiated by the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI).

The appellant, Irfan Allah Ditta, had challenged a recruitment advertisement issued by the EOBI for the positions of assistant director and executive officer.

Appellant’s counsel Hafiz Tariq Nasim argued that the age limits set in the advertisement were inconsistent with the EOBI (Employees) Service Regulations, 1980.

He contended that the recruitment process was unlawful because it was initiated by a chairman holding only a current charge of the office.

He further claimed that the amendments to the service regulations were unenforceable because they had not been published in the official gazette.

The counsel alleged that the recruitment drive disregarded the specific quota prescribed under Regulation 14 of the EOBI Service Regulations.

He asked the bench to allow the appeal and set aside a judgement passed by a single bench dismissing a writ petition of the appellant.

EOBI’s counsel Baqir Hussain and a federal law officer, however, fully supported the single bench’s judgement. They asked the bench to dismiss the ICA.

They said the appellant had no locus standi to challenge the recruitment process. They pointed out that the appellant neither assail the process at the appropriate time nor participated in the competitive process.

The bench comprising Justice Ahmad Nadeem Arshad and Justice Malik Waqar Haider Awan observed that the court’s role in public recruitment matters is to check for illegality or procedural unfairness.It said the court does not sit as an appellate authority over administrative decisions nor substitute its own opinion for that of the competent authority unless the action is proven to be arbitrary, mala fide, or discriminatory.

“No such infirmity has been demonstrated in the present case,” the bench ruled, dismissing the appeal.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2026