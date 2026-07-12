MoU signed for urban forest

KARACHI: The Community Policing Karachi (CPK) and Alumni Association of Government College University Hyderabad (Karachi Chapter), in collaboration with The Phulelians, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch a mega urban forest project aimed at promoting environmental sustainability and increasing the city’s green cover.

Under the agreement, CPK will initially provide 500 saplings to kick-start the plantation campaign.

The partner organisations have committed to ensuring the long-term success of the initiative by undertaking the care, maintenance, watering and protection of the trees, with the goal of developing a sustainable urban forest.

The MoU was signed by Murad Ali Soni of CPK and Muhammad Amin Yousuf of the Alumni Association.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2026