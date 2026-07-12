E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Villagers attacked by rivals

Our Correspondent Published Updated
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MIRPURKHAS: A group of villagers armed with axes, clubs and other lethal weapons attacked their rivals in a land dispute in Tagosar village of Sindhri taluka on Saturday.

The injured, Hakim Chandio, Gul Mohammad Chandio and others, told media personnel at the Mirpurkhas Civil Hospital that their rivals broke into their home and attacked them all of a sudden.

They belonged to their own community, the victims said.

Meanwhile, one of the injured was referred to the Hyderabad Civil Hospital due to his serious condition.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2026

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