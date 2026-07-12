Senior PML-N activist dies in road accident

THATTA: Lal Bakhsh Jatoi — who served as the Sujawal district president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and contested on a provincial assembly seat in the previous general elections — died in a road accident near Jhok Sharif on Saturday.

According to locals, his car hit a rickshaw and overturned while he was travelling through a locality near Jhok Sharif.

The body was shifted to a nearby hospital for a postmortem examination and then handed over to the heirs.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2026