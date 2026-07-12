Abdullah Shah institute to open nursing school

DADU: A dedicated nursing school will be opened soon at the Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences in Sehwan to produce skilled nursing professionals for the province. This was disclosed by the institute’s Director Dr Moinuddin Siddiqui while speaking to Dawn on Saturday.

He said the project was part of the steady expansion of the healthcare facility. “Work is under way to establish the nursing school, which will provide clinical training and practical experience to students in various medical and surgical disciplines, besides professional nursing education,” he said.

The nursing school would help produce competent nursing professionals, strengthen the healthcare workforce and imp­rove the quality of patient care across Sindh,” he said.

The institute is undertaking every initiative for advancing postgraduate medical education and serving communities across rural Sindh with modern diagnostic and treatment facilities, according to Dr Siddiqui.

He said that at present, the institute is providing quality healthcare to thousands of people from Sehwan, Dadu, Sann, Khanot, Bhan Sayedabad and other towns and rural areas every day making it one of Sindh’s major public sector healthcare institutions. Currently, it is serving between 4,500 and 5,000 outpatients daily while offering treatment through its 400-bed tertiary-care hospital.

The hospital currently operates a 24-hour Emer­gency and Trauma Centre, a 24-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU), a 10-bed Coro­nary Care Unit (CCU), a dialysis centre, advanced CT Scan and MRI facilities, a central diagnostic laboratory. It also runs FCPS postgraduate training programmes in various medical disciplines.

It has a modern modular operation theatre complex equipped with advanced infection-control systems to facilitate major surgical procedures in general surgery, orthopaedics, neurosurgery, ENT, gastroenterology and urology.

Besides surgical services, the institute provides specialised treatment through departments of medicine, paediatrics, gynaecology and obstetrics, ophthalmology, dialysis, radiology, pathology, blood bank, physiotherapy, dental care and rehabilitation services.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2026