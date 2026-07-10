Suspect remanded in boy’s rape, murder case

KARACHI: A judicial magistrate on Thursday remanded a man into police custody in a case pertaining to the alleged rape and murder of a six-year-old boy.

The investigating officer of the case produced the suspect before the judicial magistrate (South) and sought his 14-day physical remand.

The IO informed the court that a provision related to ‘rape’ had been added to the case. He said the suspect’s physical custody was needed for his interrogation with a view to apprehend his alleged accomplices.

After hearing the IO, the court remanded the suspect in police custody for five days.

On the complaint of the boy’s father, the Napier police had initially registered an FIR under Section 3 (trafficking in persons) of the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act, 2018 and 364-A (kidnapping or abducting a person under the age of fourteen) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to South DIG Syed Asad Raza, after allegedly killing the boy, the suspect wraped the body in a plastic bag and threw it into an open plot from the third floor of the building he lived in.

Some residents of the neighbourhood spotted the bag and, after ascertaining some evidence of the suspect’s involvement, they beat him until the area police reached and took him into their custody.

DIG Raza said the suspect was a neighbour of the victim.

Initial probe suggested that the suspect killed him as the child knew him, said the DIG.

The police officer quoted the suspect as stating that he first gagged the boy’s mouth and nose until he fell unconscious. Then he tied a wire around the boy’s neck to kill him. The suspect also confessed to have thrown the body into the plot from the window of his room.

The DIG said that the final medical report of the victim was expected to be issued on Monday.

The suspect’s father, a brother and an uncle had also been arrested.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2026