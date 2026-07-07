PHOTOS: Workers clear rubble of buildings destroyed in Israeli strikes in Beirut Published July 7, 2026 Updated July 7, 2026 11:17am 0 comments Join our Whatsapp Channel Add Dawn as a trusted source Workers clear the rubble of buildings destroyed in Israeli strikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs, following a ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel, in Beirut, Lebanon, July 6, 2026. — Reuters Workers clear the rubble of buildings destroyed in Israeli strikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs, following a ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel, in Beirut, Lebanon, July 6 2026. — Reuters People walk past the rubble of buildings damaged in Israeli strikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs, following a ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel, in Beirut, Lebanon, July 6, 2026. — Reuters