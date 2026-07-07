Pogacar clinches Tour stage three, takes overall lead

UAE Team Emirates-XRG’s Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia rejoices as he wins the third stage of the Tour de France on Monday.—Reuters

LES ANGLES: Defending champion Tadej Pogacar’s final attack paid off as the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider won his first stage of this year’s Tour de France on Monday, taking the overall lead from Jonas Vingegaard, who finished second.

Pogacar and Vingegaard are tied at eight hours, 46 minutes and 55 seconds after stage three, but Pogacar’s bonus seconds and countback put him in the lead as the four-time winner continues the hunt for his third straight Tour de France title.

Stage two winner and team-mate Isaac del Toroled out Pogacar in the final kilometre and the Slovenian earned his 22nd Tour de France stage win with a lunge for the finish line after a gruelling 195.9km mountainous ride in stage three.

Richard Carapaz came in third, while French debutant Paul Seixas claimed fourth.

Officials barred the public from the finishing point of the mountain stage due to a forest fire in the region. A scorching sun bore down on the riders as they started the journey from Spain’s Granollers in temperatures of more than 35 degrees Celsius.

Despite the heat, early breakaway attempts pushed the peloton, with Vingegaard covering 43.6km in the first hour.

In the final kilometre, Sepp Kuss and Del Toro led out teammates Vingegaard and Pogacar. Pogacar pulled ahead of Dane Vingegaard to make a solo finish, eliminating the lead the two-time champion had enjoyed after stage two.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026