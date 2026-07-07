India axe Sanju Samson for Zimbabwe T20s

NEW DELHI: India have left out wicket-keeper/batter Sanju Samson for the T20 International series in Zimbabwe later this month, according to a squad announcement on Monday.

Samson played a key role in India’s T20 World Cup triumph on home soil in March, hitting match-winning half-centuries in the last three matches of the tournament.

But he lost his place to teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who opened India’s batting instead in the second T20 against England at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Wicket-keeper/batter Prabhsimran Singh, pacers Yash Thakur and Ashok Sharma and all-rounder Harsh Dubey earned their maiden national call-ups.

India will play three matches, all of them in Harare, in the series that begins on July 23.

Squad: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026