E-Paper | July 09, 2026

World Cup win vindicates Molineux’s self-belief

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LONDON: Australian captain Sophie Molineux was glad to have “kept believing” after her side thrashed England by seven wickets in the women’s T20 World Cup final at Lord’s on Sunday.

Molineux’s team were utterly dominant, keeping things tight in the field, with the left-arm spinner’s 1-32 not fully reflective of how she helped restrict England after winning the toss. Australia then chased down 151 with 17 balls to spare. Beth Mooney led Australia’s chase with 64 — her fourth fifty in a major global final.

Doubts were expressed when injury-prone all-rounder Molineux, 28, was appointed Australia captain in January after Alyssa Healy announced her retirement.

And a back issue meant Molineux missed the end of the multi-format series against India in February.

“Captaining a couple of games and getting injured, shock,” Molineux told a post-match press conference. “I suppose there was a few doubts internally and a few doubts externally. But I think what maybe I’ve learnt over my journey so far is that you just have to keep believing. And I’m incredibly lucky that people believed in me.”

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026

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