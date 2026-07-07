Rs70m cargo, hijacked trailer recovered

SUKKUR: A consignment of imported cloth worth around Rs70m was recovered in a raid conducted by a joint team of Sukkur and Khairpur police in the SITE area of Sukkur on Monday.

The consignment was being transported by a container-mounted trailer, which was hijacked a few days back “under a well-planned conspiracy involving some traders, their employees and transport operators”, Khairpur SSP Amir Saud Magsi told media personnel after the recovery.

Giving details of the investigation leading to the successful action, the SSP said the trailer carrying the consignment was on its way to Lahore from Karachi a few days ago. He said that a band of five armed men apparently hijacked the vehicle by overpowering its crew along the highway near Babarloi town of Khairpur district. The armed men removed the vehicle’s GPS tracker before taking it to a deserted place in Shikarpur district. After unloading the cargo at the place, they abandoned the container-mounted trailer and fled the area.

SSP Magsi said that the joint police team with the assistance of intelligence personnel and IT experts’ team conducted a successful raid to recover it.

Investigation found that two Sukkur-based traders, the trailer driver and two employees of a private transport company might also be involved in the conspiracy.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026