Double shift introduced in Torghar schools

MANSEHRA: The Elementary and Secondary Education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has filled the vacant teaching posts and introduced double shifts in the Torghar schools to enhance the literacy rate in the district.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, district education officer Shamsur Rehman said that 76 teaching posts of various cadres had been filled and the newly-appointed teachers would be posted to government primary, middle, high, and higher secondary schools across the district.

“In the past, most primary schools were run by a single teacher, but now the situation has changed significantly, and no educational institution is functioning with fewer than two teachers,” Mr Rehman said.

The DEO said all the 143 government primary schools, 20 middle schools, nine high schools, and three higher secondary schools in the district were now adequately staffed to ensure quality education.

“We have also established parent-teacher councils in almost all schools to support the education department in addressing issues and improving the quality of education,” he said.

To address the shortage of schools and classrooms, he said, a double-shift system had been introduced in five schools.

“We have adopted a multipronged strategy to tackle the shortage of schools and classrooms. High school classes are being managed in two middle schools, while higher secondary classes are being conducted in three high schools,” Mr Rehman said.

He added that the launch of the second shift at two primary schools had also been approved, and arrangements for starting classes were being finalised.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026