Shuhada Package sought for deceased miners

SWABI: Pakistan Workers Federation on Monday demanded Shuhada Package for the miners, who lost their lives while working in Spinkai region mountain situated on the boundary of Swabi and Mardan districts. The demand was made during a meeting of the federation.

on March 31, eight workers lost their lives and three were injured when a marble mine collapsed in Spinkai region mountain. One miner has been missing for the last two weeks and efforts are being made to recover his body.

Speaking at the meeting, president of the federation Shaukat Ali Anjum said that efforts were being made to recover the body of the missing worker. He asked provincial government to take steps to prevent such accidents and announce a relief package for the heirs of the workers, who died in such accidents. “Our priority is to recover the body of the missing worker. We appeal to labour organisations to cooperate with those, who operate under difficult circumstances,” he said.

He lauded the cooperation of relevant departments, civil society, welfare organisations and leaseholders for providing heavy machinery for the recovery of the bodies of deceased workers.

“We demand that legal action should be taken under Mines Safety and Regulation Act, 2019, against those people, who are responsible for this tragedy,” he said.

Through a resolution, the meeting demanded payment of compensation amount to the family of the deceased workers announced by the chief minister.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026