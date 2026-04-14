E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Mardan, Canadian varsities ink MoU

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MARDAN: Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan (AWKUM), and Trent University, Canada, on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding to promote international academic cooperation. The agreement aims to promote education, research and cultural exchanges between the two universities.

Under the ‘Two plus Two’ programme announced as part of this agreement, students of AWKUM’s Department of Computer Science and Management Science will initially complete the first four semesters at home and the last four semesters at the Canadian university.

This programme will provide students with an opportunity to gain an international quality education and global experience.

The two universities also agreed to exchange students and teachers, undertake joint research projects, share educational materials and organise various academic activities. Holding seminars, workshops, guest lectures and short-term overseas educational programmes will also be part of this agreement.

AWKUM Vice-Chancellor Prof Jamil Ahmed and the president’s representative, Prof Zafar Kiani, on behalf of Trent University, signed the MoU.

On the occasion, Dr Ahmed said that this agreement was an important milestone for AWKUM, as it will provide students with world-class education and direct links with international universities. He said that under the ‘Two plus Two’ programme, students will not only get modern educational facilities but will also get the best opportunity to learn and hone their skills at the global level.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026

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