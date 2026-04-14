AirSial starts flights on Islamabad-Sukkur route

RAWALPINDI: Islamabad International Airport strengthened its domestic connectivity with the commencement of AirSial’s inaugural Airbus A320 service on the Islamabad-Sukkur route, Pakistan Airports Authority said.

The inaugural flight (SIF152) arrived at Sukkur at 12:10pm carrying 37 passengers, while the return flight (SIF153) departed at 1:12pm with 39 passengers on board, the PAA spokesman said.

Initially, one weekly flight will operate on this route, providing a direct and efficient air link between Islamabad and Sukkur.

Islamabad International Airport has expanded its domestic network with the commencement of AirSial’s first Airbus A320 service on the Islamabad-Sukkur route, a significant step toward enhancing regional air connectivity.

The flight provides a direct and rapid connection for travellers in northern Sindh, meeting the need for faster alternatives to road travel.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026