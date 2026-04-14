RDA clears encroachments, seals illegal properties

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Monday claimed to have removed encroachments and sealed commercial properties on High Court Road from Gulraiz Gate to Car Chowk and from Car Chowk to Pakki Gali.

According to an official, the team remained actively deployed to ensure the prompt and effective implementation of the operation. Officials also sensitised shopkeepers and the general public about the importance of preserving public spaces and strictly adhering to approved building plans and relevant regulations.

The RDA official also said the operation aimed not only at removing encroachments but also at facilitating pedestrian movement, improving traffic circulation and promoting a clean, organised urban environment.

“The authority issued a stern warning that strict legal action will be taken against repeat violators, reiterating that illegal occupation of public land will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” he said.

Furthermore, the official said the civic body highlighted that such enforcement drives are part of its broader strategy to modernise urban infrastructure, reduce traffic congestion and enhance the overall aesthetics of Rawalpindi.

Citizens have been encouraged to report illegal constructions and encroachments to the RDA helpline to ensure timely action and support efforts towards a safe, accessible and well-managed city.

The public has been urged to fully cooperate with the authority and refrain from establishing any unauthorised structures.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026