E-Paper | July 20, 2026

AJK press info dept gets new head

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has elevated Tariq Jamil Durrani, a senior deputy director of the Press Information Department (PID), as director and head of the department.

He is set to assume charge on Tuesday (today), a day after the retirement of his predecessor, Mohammad Bashir Mirza, on attaining the age of superannuation.

Mr Durrani, who holds a postgraduate degree in mass communication from Arid Agriculture University, has previously served on deputation in the AJK Civil Secretariat, the revenue department, and the National Accountability Bureau of Pakistan.

Journalists’ bodies have welcomed Mr Durrani’s appointment, expressing the hope that his leadership will further improve the department’s performance.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unmasking stability
Updated 20 Jul, 2026

Unmasking stability

THREE reports last Friday — a widening food trade gap, return to a current account deficit, and the government’s...
Flood data gap
20 Jul, 2026

Flood data gap

HAVING endured one of its worst floods last year — triggered by intense monsoons and compounded by sudden water...
Zero-dose alert
20 Jul, 2026

Zero-dose alert

ALTHOUGH Pakistan recently announced its first National Vaccine Policy, it will take time before the immunity gap ...
Gulf escalation
Updated 19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

The threat of the war restarting and the conflict expanding is very real.
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe