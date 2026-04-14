AJK press info dept gets new head

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has elevated Tariq Jamil Durrani, a senior deputy director of the Press Information Department (PID), as director and head of the department.

He is set to assume charge on Tuesday (today), a day after the retirement of his predecessor, Mohammad Bashir Mirza, on attaining the age of superannuation.

Mr Durrani, who holds a postgraduate degree in mass communication from Arid Agriculture University, has previously served on deputation in the AJK Civil Secretariat, the revenue department, and the National Accountability Bureau of Pakistan.

Journalists’ bodies have welcomed Mr Durrani’s appointment, expressing the hope that his leadership will further improve the department’s performance.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026