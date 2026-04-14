Govt will not allow increase in transport fares, says Sharjeel

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that transport fares will not be increased under any circumstances.

Speaking at a press conference here on Monday, he made it clear that the provincial government would not allow transporters and their associations any unjustified fare increases.

He said that instructions had been issued to deputy commissioners and commissioners to ensure the implementation of fixed rates.

“Providing relief to the public is the government’s top priority, and no compromise will be made on this,” he said.

He explained that the Sindh government was providing subsidies to passengers in both government and private transport so that fares do not increase and the public does not face difficulties.

He further said that in the transport sector, subsidies are being provided to both inter-city and intra-city transport.

In response to a question, Mr Memon, who holds the portfolios of information and transport, said that the federal, Sindh and Punjab government were working together to effectively promote Pakistan’s narrative.

The Sindh government’s first project, Mera Lyari, will be presented at the London Festival, he added.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026