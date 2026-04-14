E-Paper | July 20, 2026

HW&SC worker waiting for 15 months’ wage dies by suicide

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published
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HYDERABAD: A daily-wage worker of the Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Corporation (HW&SC) died by suicide on Monday due to financial distress.

He was laid to rest in the Gaddi graveyard.

His relative, Aziz Asif, said Mohammad Waris Shaikh, son of Abdul Sattar, was unwell for some time. His father, also an employee of the HW&SC, was awaiting pension payment. Waris was waiting for his salaries for the past 15 months like other workers.

He disclosed that Waris hanged himself near the staircase of his house in the Hali Road area. According to Asif, while coming downstairs in his house, a neighbour of Waris noticed him hanging with the grill and he screamed.

Waris was posted at the disposal pumping station of Latifabad Unit-11. Wari’s family members immediately shifted him to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) where he was pronounced dead.

He was under stress as he failed to pay the fee of his daughter’s school with the result that she could not appear in her examination. His son died some time back and due to economic issues, his wife had left him and started living with her parents along with her daughter.

HW&SC Mazdoor Union President Sajid Taqi and General Secretary Insaf Lashari deplored the incident and said that poor workers were taking their lives to get rid of their economic problems. They described the situation as economic terrorism.

Mr Lashari said that three months’ salaries were paid to workers before the Eidul Fitr. But, he said, officers of the HW&SC were drawing salaries regularly.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026

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