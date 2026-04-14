Anti-polio drive begins in Pindi district

A health worker administers drops to a child at Allama Iqbal Park on the first day of the anti-polio drive in Rawalpindi on Monday. — Photo by Mohammad Asim

RAWALPINDI: A three-day anti-polio drive kicked off in the district on Monday under which vaccine would be administered to 977,781 children less than five years of age.

The second National Immunisation Days (NIDs) of 2026 commenced in the district, aiming to vaccinate more than 977,781 children in the district under the age of five.

Talking to Dawn, District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Ehsan Ghani said the joint inauguration with Islamabad Team was held at Mohra Shareef where local religious leaders were also present.

He said in the bordering areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, joint teams were assigned to vaccinate the children around I.J. Principal Road and Islamabad Expressway. He said the overall target for the upcoming polio campaign was 977,781 children less than five years of age.

He said our foremost priority was to ensure that every child received polio drops during this campaign.

“With strengthened strategies and coordinated efforts, we are closer than ever to interrupting virus transmission across the district,” he said, urging parents to cooperate with polio teams and ensure that all children under five years of age receive polio drops during the campaign.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026