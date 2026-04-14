Two students caught cheating in matric exam

RAWALPINDI: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi on Monday caught two students red-handed while cheating in Mathematics paper of the annual matric examination.

BISE Rawalpindi spokesman Arslan Cheema said the two candidates were caught red-handed while cheating at the examination centre of Government High School Konteraila. Cases were immediately registered and sent to the discipline branch.

He said the cheating mafia would not be allowed under any circumstances and full implementation of the zero tolerance policy issued by the Punjab government was being ensured.

He further said providing a peaceful, transparent and fair environment to the candidates participating in the examination was the top priority of the Education Board.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026